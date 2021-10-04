From triple turns to triumphant jumps, the Triad is in for a treat as a new professional ballet company & school makes Piedmont Triad their home.
Triad International Ballet is born out of our extraordinary local talent and community spirit. A social enterprise collaboration between the well-established Artistic Motion School of Arts and a new nonprofit organization that will run the ballet company. As part of this joint venture, a professional ballet school for young dancers (aged 10-18) will nurture and classically train professional level dancers to join the new company. The school’s signature classical ballet training focuses on the world-renowned Vaganova method and is augmented by a broad performing arts curriculum. Full and partial scholarships will be available each year for young, gifted students from disadvantaged families to ensure their ability to attend the prestigious school.
Triad International Ballet wants to make dreams come true for the incredible local talent we have and which we often lose to other States and countries. The faculty and leadership of Triad International Ballet are both passionate locals and seasoned international professionals who have lived and worked in all corners of the world including the UK, Europe, the Far East, Russia, Armenia and across the US. Together they have circled the world multiple times before joining forces here.
Triad International Ballet is set to launch on October 1st in LeBauer Park, Greensboro and will celebrate throughout the month with additional launch events in Winston Salem and High Point. Mid-month features World Ballet Day celebrations - so be sure to pick up you free buttons to wear when you see us! Tag us on social media on Oct 19th! #worldballetday @triadballet
Our annual performing season starts next Fall and will run from September to May each year. The Company is planning three to four major production runs a year in our beloved Triad cities: Greensboro, Winston Salem and High Point. The Arts thrive when they collaborate and we are looking forward to collaborating with our peers, colleges and local dance companies to bring more and more ambitious productions to the Triad and to provide work experience to more than just our own core dancers.
Raising the profile of the Piedmont Triad overseas, our team plans to start touring internationally within three years. We will also invite international dancers, teachers & choreographers – full time and as guest artists – as well as looking for international exchange opportunities for our students and dancers.
Artistic Director & Founder, Natalya Davison says: “I want our dancers to grow as artists and experience what it is like to dance a life-changing role. They need the opportunity to dance these roles that we all dream of, right here, where they live. We want to make that happen.”
A champion and ambassador of the famous Russian “Vaganova Method”, “Miss Natasha” - as she is fondly called by her students - brings with her a very special teaching expertise arising not only from her own training at the world-renowned Moscow State University of Dramatic Arts but from her unique attention to artistry and physical detail. She has an ability to transform any dancer (young or old) into one who displays technique, strength and grace far beyond even their own wildest dreams.
Referred to by those nearest her as “a maker of stars” Natalya already attracts students and dancers from around the world. “We want our dancers to experience what the world offers them. Nothing compares to the experiences gained through travel and learning about other cultures. We believe our touring and exchange programs we will be a game changer in the development of our dancers and one of the things that sets us apart from other dance companies.”
Natalya’s winning ways. In recent years, her students have enjoyed a 100% acceptance rate to some of the most prestigious summer intensive programs including those run by the Bolshoi Ballet, the Kirov Academy and other renowned programs. Other examples of international recognition include acceptance to study with the Bolshoi Ballet itself in Russia and several of her students have found success as finalists and winners of international ballet competitions.
Executive Director & Co-Founder, Alexia Maas is just as excited about leaping into this new adventure:
“I wish my mother could see this. She encouraged my love of ballet from an early age. It took years of sacrifice and study to become a professional dancer and, in my case – like so many other young dancers today – I had to leave home to do it. And not just as an adult, but as a child. I left home at age 14 moving hundreds of miles away to pursue professional studies in London and then travelled thousands of miles from home to the US to join a company and start my professional career. I want to help keep our talented youth right here in this beautiful part of the world.”
“..with Natasha and Lynn (Angermeier), our third Co-Founder, I discovered we are three like-minded people with the same dreams and the same passions. I firmly believe we can make the dreams of our young dancers come true and in so doing we give life to our vision - for Arts to come here, stay here and develop here.”
Natalya, Lynn and Alexia “..We encourage our dancers to Dream Extraordinary and to Be Extraordinary. We invite everyone in the Triad to join us in this ambitious undertaking and to help us make those dreams come true. Join us as students, as dancers, as volunteers, and as supporters. Together we can achieve the Extraordinary.”
To learn more about the ballet company, the school, to register for auditions or simply to find out what you can do to become a friend and supporter, visit our website at: www.triadinternationalballet.org
