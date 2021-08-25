HIGH POINT, N.C. (Aug. 25, 2021) – The High Point Public Library will host a community leader panel Sat., Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Ann and Jim Morgan Community Room on the first floor of the library and livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page.
The panel will discuss how “radical trust” impacts their decisions on social issues, tying in with this year’s community read book, “Trust First” by Bruce Deel.
Participating in the hour-long discussion will be High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, Dan Hodgson, an ex-police officer heading a ministry that serves the unsheltered homeless, YWCA Latino Center Director Giselle Mansi and Jakki Davis, the executive director of D-Up, a non-profit providing health and fitness programming to youth. Carol Andrews Hughes, local author and station host at WXLV-TV, will moderate the discussion.
The event is open to the press and public; however, seating is limited to accommodate social distancing. Livestream viewers will have the opportunity to post questions to the panel.
“Trust First” tells the story of the creation of the City of Refuge in Atlanta, a one-stop-shop for housing, medical and mental healthcare, educational training, vocational training, a safe house for victims of sex trafficking, an auto repair training center and a host of other services to the disenfranchised and homeless. Deel’s mission is to bring light, hope and transformation to Atlanta and other cities, believing the best way to improve outcomes for the marginalized and impoverished is to extend them trust – even if that trust is violated multiple times.
The 2021 community read is a partnership between the Hayden-Harman Foundation, Resilience High Point and the High Point Public Library. The author will visit High Point on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and will speak at the High Point Museum at 7 p.m. There are limited copies of the book available for free from the High Point Public Library. Print copies, e-audiobooks and e-books are available to check out. For more information about the community read, please call the library at 336.883.3638.
The High Point Public Library is committed to nurturing the joy of reading, sharing the power of knowledge, strengthening the sense of community, and enhancing cultural and economic vitality. The library, a department of the City of High Point, is located at 901 N. Main St.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
