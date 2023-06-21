Local Graphic Artist Gene Shanks Finds Creative Solution to Tackle Medical Debt with Comic Book Release
[High Point, NC], [June 14, 2023] – Gene Shanks, a prominent, local graphic artist and Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Arts alumnus, has devised an innovative approach to address the financial burdens resulting from his battle against cancer last year. Acknowledging the rising cost of living and the challenges associated with medical bills, Gene decided to take matters into his own hands and create an original comic book as a means of generating funds. The comic book, titled "Mr. Gene Is Out Of His Mind," promises to captivate readers with humorous misadventures and unique artwork while simultaneously helping Gene alleviate his medical debt.
Driven by his passion for storytelling, Shanks curated an exceptional collection of stories and embarked on the path of self-publishing to fund his medical bills. Drawing from his extensive two-decade long experience in the newspaper industry, Gene used his expertise to secure estimates for printing and reached out to potential advertisers to support his project. The response was overwhelming, with an outpouring of support from advertisers, exceeding his expectations and motivating him to further refine his comic book.
Shanks took on the tremendous challenge of writing, illustrating, and producing the captivating stories while also designing the majority of the advertisements. Understanding the importance of effective marketing, he meticulously developed his own campaign to maximize the comic book's reach and impact. With a limited print run of just 1,000 copies, Gene intentionally sought to create a sense of exclusivity and appeal to avid collectors. Additionally, he plans to approach local comic shops, ensuring wider accessibility for enthusiasts and fans.
The comic book, "Mr. Gene Is Out Of His Mind," showcases Gene's unique artistic style and promises an immersive reading experience. Priced at $10, this limited-edition publication reflects Gene's dedication to delivering exceptional content while simultaneously raising funds to alleviate his medical debt.
Gene Shanks invites you to support his cause and embark on a journey through the misadventures of the lovable character "Mr. Gene." By purchasing a copy of the comic book, you not only gain a delightful read but also contribute to helping Gene overcome his financial challenges stemming from his battle against cancer.
About Gene Shanks:
Gene Shanks is a graphic artist and graduate of the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Arts. With a wealth of experience in the newspaper and screen printing industry, Gene has honed his creative skills and storytelling abilities, which he now channels into his comic book project, "Mr. Gene Is Out Of His Mind." Through this venture, Gene aims to raise funds to address his medical debt while offering readers an entertaining and captivating experience.
