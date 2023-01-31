Local Family Business Pivots During Covid, Strengthening their Business
Too often we hear stories of Covid being the breaking point for small, local businesses, but Relief Heating & Cooling, one of the fastest growing companies at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, demonstrated COVID resiliency during the pandemic, growing their business and providing services to help their community.
Relief Heating & Cooling is a family-owned business run by Matthew Harris, a Navy veteran, and his wife Nicola. When COVID hit, much of their business shifted from HVAC systems to installing whole house air purification systems, filtering out airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, pollen, and other particles that can cause health issues. Improving air quality in homes means healthier people and a healthier community.
“It started with our daughter,” said Matthew Harris. “Her ongoing struggle with allergies pushed me to do something about it. I took some classes on installing whole house air humidifiers and purification systems, tried it, and she felt better the next day.”
“We wanted to be that solution for other families,” added Nicola Harris. “No one’s home should make them sick.”
Founded in 2007 as a home-based side business, Relief became a full-time operation for the Harrises in 2015. Over the course of their business, they’ve grown from 25 to 1,500 active clients, have amassed a fleet of eleven vehicles, including installation, duct work and daily service trucks, and have grown from a small group of family members to eight employees. In 2022, Relief grew from a 400-square-foot starter space at the Nussbaum Center – the Piedmont Triad region’s leading business incubator – to over 2,000 square feet today.
“Small businesses have accounted for 2 out of every 3 jobs added in the past 25 years,” said Lisa Hazlett, President of the Nussbaum Center. “Entrepreneurs are creative, resilient and resourceful – they adapt to meet the opportunities that present themselves and find ways to navigate challenging situations. Relief Heating & Cooling started out as a simple, homegrown story about a family starting up a business and is now a story of a fast-growing, sustainable business that evolved not only to survive Covid, but to branch out and expand.”
The Harrises credit the business support groups at Nussbaum, especially those dealing with bookkeeping and Human Resources, with helping them achieve their success.
Several thousand verified jobs have been created by companies that began at the Nussbaum Center. These companies have generated an estimated $120 million in revenue and $60 million in payroll over the past decade. 72% of businesses currently in residence at the Nussbaum Center are Minority and Women Owned Businesses – and the number of Black woman-led businesses (28%) equaled the number of White male-led businesses.
“Entrepreneurship goes a long way toward sustaining communities,” Hazlett continues. “Supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses is the economic development strategy the region needs, and it’s the successful model we’ll use as a blueprint for our up-and-coming Steelhouse redevelopment project.”
The Steelhouse, a major redevelopment project adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community.
