Barnabas Furniture Revival Pieces Featured In Spring Auction
Greensboro, N.C. – The Barnabas Network, the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, this week launched “Furniture Revival,” a brand-new fundraiser showcasing the talents of local designers and DIY enthusiasts, in conjunction with its Spring Furniture Auction. Teams including Abbie Kinnear Interiors, Diamonds in the Stuff Design, Laurel Spada, and the artist known as W3Rd each selected a run-down piece of furniture that would otherwise end up being discarded and were tasked with transforming it into a one-of-a-kind designer item.
“We’re so grateful for the time and talents of these adventurous designers for helping us launch this exciting new event,” said Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “One half of our motto is ‘recycling furniture’, and this is the perfect way to show the fun and beautiful possibilities involved with that. All of the pieces are showstoppers.” The Furniture Revival pieces are up for bid in the auction, which runs through Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m. Text “furniture” to 76278 or visit furniture.givesmart.com.
The Barnabas Network is headquartered at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC, 27405 and gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major obstacles. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
Visit Barnabas on the web at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org and find it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
