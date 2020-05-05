Local chefs feed health care workers amid COVID-19

Matt French enlisted other Greensboro chefs to cook for COVID-19 nurses after he saw ReOpen NC protesters berating health care workers on the news.
“I was furious,” French told YES! Weekly. “Heroes putting their lives on the line were being verbally assaulted by LARPing ammosexuals and shrieking Haircut Hannahs.”
French decided to channel his anger into something positive, a gesture that would use his skills and professional contacts to show appreciation for nurses in Greensboro. Having worked for three decades in the Triad restaurant industry, French knew a lot of chefs who were out of work and a lot of restaurants with empty kitchens.
With the help of some of those friends last week, he made 106 servings of salmon chowder and curried lentil soup, which a Cone Health shuttle delivered to the nursing staff at the former Women’s Hospital on Battleground. Although that facility closed in February, it reopened this month as Green Valley Campus and is being used to treat severely ill patients battling coronavirus, whether transferred from other sites or admitted directly by physicians.
“I’m told the staff there is about 100 people,” French said, “so we made 58 portions of both soups. These were delivered for pickup during a shift change, so those going home could take it with them, and those going to work could reheat it in their units. Next week, we’re doing the same thing with this French Onion Soup I’m prepping now. And if your readers are wondering why we’re making soup, it’s because we’re chefs, it’s what we do. We can’t make ventilators.”
French’s partner Julia Abrams described what she called the “emotional premise” of the project. “Nurses aren’t in it for the money. They’re born the type of person who cares for people, otherwise, they wouldn’t stay in the job, and they certainly wouldn’t be still be on the front lines like they are. Chefs are similarly dedicated. None of them are in it to get rich, very few make any money at all doing it, but they keep doing it because they want to feed people.”
This writer interviewed French and Abrams last Thursday in the kitchen of Smith Street Diner, where French was adding au jus to a huge bowl of sautéed onions, while Abrams chopped away in the prep room. The Manhattan-style salmon chowder and curried lentil soup were already packaged for delivery, so they were starting the next weeks meal.
“What do you think, Chef, mucho más?” said French to Smith Street’s owner Beth Kizhnerman, asking if that was enough au jus and onions.
She nodded in approval.
“Matt had asked me about being involved in this project,” Kizhnerman said. “He said he wanted to make soup for health care workers at Cone. Since the diner is closed, I suggested we use my kitchen.”
Several other restaurant owners also volunteered their kitchens, but Kizhnerman’s was chosen because Smith Street is not open for delivery. This allowed for tighter control procedures and kept the number of people preparing the meals down to three. However, many other chefs, bakers and restaurateurs offered supplies.
“Matt went around and got those donations and we brought them here,” Kizhnerman said, “so, we were able to make a whole lot of soup, which is what we’ve been doing for the last three days.”
“I just picked up 10 loaves of artisanal wheat bread from Bobby Boy Bakery in Winston,” French said, “so please give a special shout out to Chef John Bobby.”
French and Abrams said that the following people also deserve kudos for donations and general help: James Patterson of Sedgefield Country Club; John Vidovich of Heritage Woods Retirement; Tom Abrams and Jakub Pucilowski of Cafe Europa; Gene Dolan of Culinary Visions; Brad Semon of Painted Plate Catering; Adam Bolden of Maria’s; “chef at large” Michael Hickey; and Erica Carriker from Cone Health.
French stressed the importance of Dr. Ashley Mortenson, a physician in Urgent Care at Cone Health, and Megan Norriss, Cone’s Wellbeing Manager. “Ashley is an old friend, and when I reached out to her, she put me in touch with Megan.”
“I’m part of a larger team that got activated near the beginning of all things COVID-related,” Norriss told YES! Weekly on Friday. “Our team is in charge of receiving food and all donations other than PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Patricia Teeter and I have led this food and gifts donation team, and to say we’ve been overwhelmed is an understatement. The kindness and generosity of the community, and how it’s come together to support all levels of frontline care workers throughout Cone, has been remarkable, and so has their creativity. The soup project is a good example of that. All of us on our team think it’s amazing that they were able to bring together some kitchens and cooks and chefs and ingredients to make hot meals for our workers. We appreciate it so much.”
French called the effort the Stone Soup Project, naming it after a folk tale he’s loved since childhood.
“The story is often called Stone Soup, although, in parts of Eastern Europe, it’s Axe Soup, and in Nordic countries, Nail Soup. Basically, a stranger comes to an impoverished village where everyone is hungry. In some versions, he’s a soldier back from the wars, in some a peddler or tramp, but the way I heard it, he’s a traveling monk, who shows up in this village with nothing but a huge iron pot. I don’t know how he’s carrying it around, but hey, it’s a folk tale.”
The monk, French said, asks the villagers for food, but nobody has any.
“So, he takes some water from the well, and wood for fire, and puts his big pot on the fire. And then he puts a stone in the boiling water. Curious villagers approach and ask what he’s doing. He says ‘I’m making Stone Soup.’ When they ask if he can really make soup from a stone, he says, ‘yes, but it’s even better with some parsley, or some old carrots, or anything you can throw in.’ By the end of the tale, the whole village has donated all kinds of scraps and bits and odds-and-ends, and they end up with a soup that feeds everybody.”
French’s Stone Soup Project grew out of an earlier one, Chefs cooking at home during the quarantine.
“I was thinking of how it feels to be a chef when your industry is completely shuttered in the span of a few weeks. So, a month ago, I started a little group on Facebook of chefs who I knew were at home and bored and socially isolated and sitting on their butts. I thought, let’s get together and cook together, separately. We started cooking and it’s been a fun page. We’ve got 140 members and the ingredient and the sharing have been fantastic. We’ve had a good time and kept each other entertained.”
Then came what French called the “insult” of the protests, which he described as “salt on the wound for an overtaxed health care system.” Once he had the idea of the Stone Soup Project, he reached out to the group.
“Health care gonna care, chefs gonna chef, so it was a pretty easy jump. I simply put the idea of Stone Soup to the group and the outpouring of support and supplies was instantaneous.”
He said that his friends in the restaurant industry agree with his anger, even though their livelihoods are threatened by the shut-down.
“They definitely support the order from Gov. Cooper. Restauranteurs and chefs live every day with safety protocols most other folks aren’t even aware of. They absolutely understand the potential for pathogen transmission, and they support the government sector dedicated to the education and enforcement of these protocols. Even in the face of losing their businesses, they don’t want to risk people’s health and lives.”
He also scoffed at the idea of opening restaurants back up any time soon, due to the fact that it will be with fewer seats, due to the distance requirements. “That’s wistful nonsense peddled by folks who don’t know or care how these small businesses operate. Reopening with fewer seats means reopening with fewer customers, and that simply delays the inevitable. Restaurants aren’t gold mines. Their margins are very, very slim. Re-opening with one-fourth as many seats just means the landlord and taxman get a few more shekels before the business goes under.”
Beth Kizhnerman agreed, even though it means keeping Smith Street Diner closed. “I am for the shut-down, not only here, but across the country and beyond. It hurts now, but it will hurt much more if we rush to ‘open the economy’ at this moment.”
“Most of the population understands and supports medical personnel,” Abrams said. “The crisis actors and LARPers brandishing guns and scissors are a very loud but tiny minority, mugging at the camera for Facebook likes. People forget how much of a simultaneous filter and megaphone social media and media, in general, can be.”
Abrams comes from a large military family. Her grandfather was the famous General Creighton Abrams, whom the M1-Abrams tank is named after. Her father, Brigadier General Creighton Abrams, Retired, is the executive director of the National Museum of the United States Army. He had been planning to move to Greensboro before the crisis struck. She said that he, like all her relatives in the military, understands the need for the restrictions in a pandemic.
“They’re not too encumbered by the lack of haircuts or happy hours. The know that orders like Gov. Cooper’s minimize the damage. The folks protesting have never had to make serious decisions about how their actions affect the community, and are listening to an over-priced T.V.-show host struggle and fail to process complicated ideas in real-time.”
In 2018, French quit his job as head chef at Heritage Woods Retirement to work for Abrams as a photo stylist and production assistant. “Before cooking at that assisted living community, I was at Painted Plate, Cafe Pasta, Lucky 32, Cafe Europa, and Undercurrent. I also sold for Southern Foods and U.S. Foods If you eat out in Greensboro, you’ve probably had something I made.”
He and Abrams have, like so many, have suffered financially from the crisis.
“I’m self-employed as a photography stylist,” Abrams said. “This means I arrange things in front of cameras to look good. In advertising, that doesn’t happen naturally; it takes a team of people to produce the images. I do everything from room settings for the commercial and residential furnishings markets to individual items of clothing for the apparel industry, like Ralph Lauren. Matt left his last chef job to work with me. He’d graduated to stylist just as this pandemic hit. The last job we did was a month ago, and only managed that one because I was able to structure the set in a way that none of the four people working had to be near each other and only Matt and I handled the product.”
That was their last project.
“It’s been crickets since then,” Abrams added.
For now, they’re focusing on what they can do for others rather than themselves. After this week’s shipment goes to the health care workers at the Green Valley Campus, French wants to try something different for them.
“We have around forty pounds of potstickers in the freezer. We’re thinking of a sweet and sour or miso broth with mushrooms and scallions. I’m looking around for wontons to fry for a little crunchy texture. Should be delightful.”
His salmon chowder, which Abrams gave me a serving of, proved delightful indeed. It was so delicious cold that, when I sampled a spoonful, I slurped down the entire bowl without bothering to heat it up. “Would you believe he didn’t have a recipe and made it without even tasting it?” Abrams asked.
French said he used roast salmon belly, lobster stock, chicken stock, carrots, celery onion, potato, crushed tomato, oregano, thyme basil, and salt and pepper, but had no idea what the proportions were, as he made it up as he went along.
“He has Jedi powers like that,” his partner said proudly.
I did not get to sample Kizhnerman’s soup, but it sounded equally delicious. She also didn’t have an exact recipe but said the ingredients were mirepoix, garlic, curry, ginger, bay leaf, thyme, bacon, vegetable stock, tomato paste, lentils, and salt and pepper.
French not only wants this to be an ongoing project but hopes it will prove an example to others. “I’m thinking of the pent-up capacity and chefs’ inherent desire to serve, of idle kitchens and an obvious need. How hard is it to turn the lights on, put some soup on the stove, and show some health care workers we care? I’d love to see other communities do this.”
“Our local restaurant owners and workers are some of the most generous people I know,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan when informed about the Stone Soup project. “They are always willing to support a worthy cause. Even when they are struggling financially, they continue to support people who are making a difference.”
