Local bar and club owners allege conflicting information from ABC, ALE, local law enforcement agencies

Mass confusion erupted yesterday evening in a private Facebook group composed of North Carolina bar, tavern, brewery, nightclub and pub owners alleging orders from enforcement agencies to close all private clubs and bars, even if those establishments served food. To some, this suggested a sudden and unexpected increase in enforcement of Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order 141, even though many private clubs and bars across the state have remained open for at least three months. This makes some question if this alleged sudden increase of enforcement is related to the return of college students, in which multiple clustered outbreaks of COVID-19 has been reported at public North Carolina universities, and the upcoming Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
According to an article from Charlotte Business Journal’s Jennifer Thomas, this week, enforcement officers from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol Law Enforcement Division and the Alcoholic Beverage Commission told private clubs in Charlotte they had to close in order to comply with Executive Order 141, even though they had been operating for months with no issues.
Several Triad private bars and clubs have also been operating since at least June by finding ways to retool their businesses to serve food and act as a retail store for beer and wine.
Questions still remain unanswered, and several Triad private bar and club owners claim that there has been inconsistent information reported to them from local law enforcement agencies, ALE and ABC representatives.
In an email to Public Information Officer Erin Bean of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety—Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, YES! Weekly asked if the aforementioned allegations were true, and if so, when would this order take place, how it would be enforced and if there would be another executive order sent out by the governor. YES! Weekly also asked if it was common for representatives of the same division (in this case, the ALE sector of the Department of Public Safety) to allegedly disperse different/conflicting information to various North Carolina bar and club owners.
Bean responded that across North Carolina, “ALE has remained consistent in the enforcement of the Governor’s Executive Orders. There have been several instances recently where local ABC officers were mistaken as ALE special agents and took enforcement action on a business which did not align with ALE’s practices, therefore creating confusion. Local ABC officers are separate law enforcement entities from ALE.”
She also wrote that there had been no changes to Section 8 Subsections A and B of Executive Order 141, which affects private bars and clubs during Phase 2.
Section 8 Subsection A of Executive Order 141 orders the closure of “Entertainment and Fitness Facilities,” which include bars, nightclubs, and music or dance halls “where patrons are not seated.” Subsection B cites the limitations of the order, stating it “solely directs that bars are not to serve alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption, and this Executive Order does not direct the closure of retail beverage venues that provide for the sale of beer, wine, and liquor for off-site consumption only. It also does not require the closure of production operations at breweries, wineries, or distilleries.”
Bean wrote that the ALE “focuses on a permittee’s business model and daily operation to determine if they are operating more as a restaurant or as a private bar,” and that “special agents maintain an open dialogue with the ABC Commission regarding private bars as each business is unique.”
Bean wrote that throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2 (which is scheduled to end on Sept. 11), the ALE has provided guidance and education to “private bars, and to obtain voluntary compliance from them. However, some businesses continue to operate solely as private bars against the Governor’s Executive Orders. Enforcement action taken by ALE special agents with regards to non-compliant businesses, whether criminal or administrative, is due to the establishment not complying after training was provided on Executive Order 141 and documented warnings to adhere to the Executive Order.”
One local bar owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said in May, an ABC legal representative told them over the phone that “if they are permitted as a bar, yet if they are behaving within the guidelines, their business could reopen.”
“ALE is now coming around telling us that those [guidelines] are out the window, if [the permit] says ‘bar’ it’s got to go—and ALE is saying that is coming from the ABC Commission,” they said. “ABC, to us, is saying yes, but now ALE is going around telling us no.”
YES! Weekly’s source shared a screenshot of an email from a representative of the ABC Commission dated May 28 that reads:
Bars are closed per Executive Order 141 (EO 141).
The title on an ABC permit does not determine whether a business is a “bar” for purposes of EO141. The details about how the establishment operates and how that corresponds to EO 141 provisions do determine if an establishment will be treated as a bar per EO 141. The ABC Commission’s intent is to allow responsible business owners who are making good faith efforts to comply with EO 141 guidelines to be open for business, so they can serve their patrons safely and help their businesses survive in these difficult times.
Please review the information at https://abc.nc.gov/PublicResources/LegalAnnouncement/274, which includes a five-step evaluation guide, and the safety guidelines at https://www.nc.gov/covid19
The ABC Commission does not make determinations whether specific locations meet EO 141 definitions. If you are unsure about your decision to open, please contact your local Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Agent, who may have suggestions for safe operations.
Businesses that operate in bad faith and attempt to work around these guidelines put the health and safety of patrons, employees and the general public at risk. Action can be taken against your permits!
If you are a bar that should be closed per EO141, please stay closed to protect your fellow North Carolinians!
With regards to the statement above, YES! Weekly submitted the following questions through the ABC Commission’s online media inquiry portal on Aug. 21:
Can private bars and clubs with an ABC permit legally open under Phase 2 by following the five guidelines set forth by the ABC Commission? If the ABC Commission issues permits, (citing the email given to YES! Weekly by the anonymous source), how can the title on an ABC permit not determine whether a business is a “bar” for purposes of EO141? Aren’t there certain guidelines and requirements that need to be met to get an ABC permit? And is it common/ normal for representatives of the same department to disperse different/conflicting information?
In response, the ABC Commission’s Public Affairs Director Jeff Strickland wrote in an email on Aug. 21 that the ABC Commission serves as a regulator and resource for ABC-permitted businesses and law enforcement.
"Over recent weeks, the Commission staff has provided information to many businesses and law enforcement representatives,” Strickland wrote. “We rely on various law enforcement agencies to provide the Commission with information about violations.”
Strickland said the guidance on the ABC Commission’s website “is an effort to provide additional detail for the public, businesses, and law enforcement. While nothing in that guidance overrides the Executive Order, the guidance has not changed. There may be numerous paths forward; local law enforcement and ALE are actually in the community and are best equipped to provide businesses with recommendations about how and whether a particular business can legally sell or serve alcohol.”
Strickland noted that businesses that meet the requirements of EO 141 and have the proper ABC permits, “alcoholic beverages may be sold and served. While private bars are not allowed to have onsite consumption at this time, the Executive Order permits private bars to sell beer or wine to go in their original unopened containers. Private bars and private clubs are separate types of permits.”
Strickland defined private bar as “an establishment that is organized and operated as a for-profit entity, and that is not open to the general public but is open only to the members of the organization and their bona fide guests for the purpose of allowing its members and their guests to socialize and engage in recreation.” He described a private club as “an establishment that qualifies under Section 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code, as amended, 26 USC. § 501(c), and that has been in operation for a minimum of 12 months prior to application for an ABC permit.”
In June, YES! Weekly sent an email to Ronald Glenn, Public Information Officer for the Greensboro Police Department, asking if the GPD would be enforcing EO 141, and what repercussions violators (owners of bars, gyms, and other places that aren’t technically aren't supposed to open up until Phase 3) would face.
“Yes we continue to enforce, but we are strictly responding to complaints,” Glenn replied. “We will respond to any complaints of violations of the Governor’s order and handle accordingly. GPD has followed the guidelines of education, warning, and then enforcement if necessary. Violation of the Governor’s orders is a misdemeanor where someone can either cited or arrested.”
Glenn noted that private bar or club owners are not given permission to open by the GPD, they are only “advised on the criteria we evaluate in determining if they were adhering to governors order.”
YES! Weekly then asked Glenn about the following scenario:
If a food truck comes to a bar that is offering patio seating only, in the eyes of the GPD, is that technically considered a restaurant and therefore OK/safe to operate?
“According to the current executive order, bars are not allowed to operate,” Glenn wrote. “Food trucks and restaurants can operate while adhering to the guidelines provided in the Governor’s order.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, on Aug. 21, there were 2,008 reported lab-confirmed cases, which is considered the highest number of positive cases in a day since July 18’s 2,481 positive cases. There are 151, 912 total cases in the state and 2,494 total deaths so far.
This story is still developing and will be updated accordingly.
