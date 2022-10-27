Local Art Gift Sale Kicks Off the Winter Holiday Season at CVA’s
Downtown Greensboro Cultural Center Art Gallery
Showcase and sale of local art and fine crafts benefits the nonprofit CVA’s gallery and educational programming, offers unique handmade gifts at reasonable prices for the holidays
Greensboro, N.C. October 25, 2022 - The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) announces the 5th annual Holiday Showcase & Sale of regionally created art and fine craft goods, just in time for the holidays. From November 22 - December 22, the CVA Gallery will be transformed into a retail shop featuring exceptional gifts and fun holiday workshops and events. (You can even have your photo taken with the Grinch on December 10!).
The CVA Holiday Showcase will include a wide array of art and fine crafts by more than 75 artists, including: painting, pottery, jewelry, soaps, greeting cards, photographs, prints, textiles, and much more. Everything will be priced for holiday gift-giving.
“I’m so thrilled to see the quality and variety of the work coming in for this sale. I want to create a wish list so my family can fill my holiday gift boxes,” laughed Corrie Lisk-Hurst, CVA’s director. She continued, “But seriously, this is going to be our best Holiday Showcase yet, not just in terms of the art for sale, but also the workshops and events that will be happening all season long.”
Many of the artists participating in the Holiday Showcase & Sale will be leading brief creative workshops – mostly for adults - during November and December:
- Nov. 26, 2022: 10am-11:30pm - Painted Ornaments for the Family with Issis Kelly
- Nov. 26, 2022: 3-5pm - Turn Your Painting into Coasters with Debra Frederick
- Nov. 30, 2022: 6-8pm - Mini-Masterpieces (acrylic on woodblocks) with Patti Hoyt
- Dec. 4, 2022: 2-5pm - Wooden Christmas Ornaments (Linoleum Block Carving & Printing on Wood Slices) with Calvin Ulrich
- Dec. 7, 2022: 6-8pm - Mini-Collages on Canvas with Sarah Pritchard
- Dec. 10, 2022: 3-5pm - Expressive Arts Workshop with Yolanda Grier
- Dec. 11, 2022: 1:30-5pm - The Joy of Watercolors with Veronica Grossi (for ages 8-18 years)
- Dec. 14, 2022: 6p-8p - Creating Ornaments with Alcohol Inks with Issis Kelly
More information about workshops, other events, and pricing is on the CVA’s website at: Center for Visual Artists - Holiday Invitational (mycvagreensboro.org)
The CVA will be open late until 8 p.m. for First Friday and Downtown Greensboro’s Festival of Lights on Friday, December 2.
At a special CVA Holiday Party on Friday, December 9, 6-8 p.m., many of the participating artists will be in attendance to give visitors the opportunity to meet them and discuss their creations in person. Attendees will enjoy artwork in the Showcase, enjoy seasonal beverages and snacks, and be able to support the CVA in our mission to provide accessible art exhibition and education experiences by purchasing one-of-a-kind art and fine crafts.
Artists included in the exhibit and sale as of press time include:
- Brooke Martin
- Jennifer Kennedy
- Ebonique Day (aka Lady Picasso)
- Sidney Branch
- Constantine Sotos
- Morgan Myers
- Saya’ka Hickey
- Joanne Rich
- Phoenix Brown
- Emily Clancy
- Veronica Grossi
- Amanda Lane
- Chase Hanes
- Allison O’Brien
- Calvin Ulrich
- Precious Bradley
- Mary Ryan
- Rebecca Dudley
- Sara Pritchard
- Michelle Folkman
- Genevieve Wilkinson
- Zena Toxine
- Sandra Belz
- Tamra Hunt
- Issis Kelly
- Shannon Alston
- Ronald Irons
- Maria Mosquera
- Kathryn Beam Troxler
- Anita Vigorito
- Charles Watson
- David Cohen
- Kendra Winston
- Svetlana Kurkalova
- Jennifer Schultz
- LyZion Tillman
- Mitzie Shaver
- Kathryn Cushwa
- Rakesh Taneja
- Jessica Bloch-Schulman
- Sabrina Cali
- Debra Frederick
- Ellen Barnes
- Dianne Sherrill
- Devin Lane
- Vishant Azhaguvel
- Danny Ko
- Luz Frye
- Sheridan Watkins
- Jessica Dame
- Elaine Smith
- Megan Noel
- Rae Cozart
- Shauna Ireland
- Rebecca Burger
- Elizabeth “Bibba” Dobyns
- Madelin Miller
- Alysoun Gough
- Sharon Edwards
- AnnMarie Klick
- Zoe Rough-Broglin
- Lily Elkes
- Patti Hoyt
- Lisa Skeen
- Alexis Lavine
- Jayn Anderson
- Linda Fields
- Chaunte Rankin
- Jen McRae
- Belinda Hammond
- Jax Velazquez
- Yolanda Grier
About the Center for Visual Artists
The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) is a 501(c)(3) visual art non-profit organization in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. that supports emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities, and community outreach.
Without the strong support of donors, grantors, and other supporters in the Greensboro community, our efforts would not be possible.
