Lindsay to Chair United Way’s 2022 Campaign
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 25, 2022)—Cheryl Lindsay, director, human resources – global diversity/inclusion at Hanesbrands Inc., will chair the United Way of Forsyth County’s 2022 campaign. Cheryl is passionate about helping others in our community and has been a tremendous champion of the United Way for many years. Through her work at Hanesbrands, Cheryl has chaired, co-chaired and assisted in leading several United Way workplace campaigns. She has also worked with many United Way partners both in her role at Hanesbrands and personally.
The United Way’s campaign begins August 1, 2022 and has a goal of raising $8.5 million to help the United Way in its mission to bring the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. The United Way fights to ensure that the needs of every person in our community are met, working to create thriving neighborhoods and communities by focusing on improving access to opportunities, economic mobility, and childhood and student success.
A dedicated human resource professional with more than 31 years’ experience, Lindsay has a global role at Hanesbrands and her global role extends to 59,000 associates. Her passion to optimize moments and opportunities to ensure everyone is performing at their full potential is something that many sees from her Diversity Equity and inclusion work. It is also seen in her personal passion to serve and assist partnering organizations and her community. She most recently emceed the 2022 WS/FC Reach Women’s Conference and in 2021 served as the moderator for the Winston Salem Foundation Women’s Fund. Her professional and personal pursuit all leads to helping others.
Lindsay is widely known for using her community work as an avenue to bring awareness to the need for inclusion, to eliminate racial divides, promote the participation of all age groups, and increase the visibility of diversity in art and leadership in all sectors of society. Her community work largely parallels the mission of the United Way.
“Two words—passion and love—perfectly describe Cheryl. She has a deep passion and love for her work, church, and our local community, always striving to make a difference in the lives of others,” United Way of Forsyth County CEO and President Cindy Gordineer said. “From both a personal and professional perspective, Cheryl is the ideal person to serve as our campaign chair during this crucial year, and we are thrilled to have her leadership.”
“I also offer my deepest appreciation to Dr. Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech, who so ably served as our campaign chair for the last year,” Gordineer said. “Under her leadership, we had a highly successful campaign and are well-positioned for another robust campaign this year as we lead up to our 100th anniversary milestone in 2023.”
Lindsay is active on numerous local boards, including the Senior Services Foundation Board, Bethesda Center, ABC NC Child Development, Red HEARRT, the National Humane Society and Creative Center of North Carolina. She also is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Top Ladies of Distinction the Society for Diversity Inc., and the local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.
She has received numerous awards in the community, including the 2022 MLK Jr ‘s Rev Dr Eversely Award by the Ministers Conference Winston Salem &Vicinity, the 2020 Triad Minority Non-Profit Business of the Year, the Legacy Foundation for Women’s 2020 Legacy Awards and Mayor Allen Joines conferred a proclamation for Cheryl’s Red HEARRT’s Heart Health Efforts in February 2020. In addition to being recognized at the local level, Lindsay has received the Governor’s Volunteerism Award and President Barack Obama’s Volunteerism Award in 2014
Lindsay holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbus University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a concentration in Human Resources from North Carolina State University.
About the United Way of Forsyth County
The United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. Its vision is to create a world-class community where no one lives in poverty, and everyone holds the power to access the opportunities and resources needed to thrive.
