If you are around downtown Greensoro over the next few weeks, the Lincoln Financial building will be transformed into a towering and colorful statement about our commitment to diversity and inclusion. The downtown building's facade will light up in celebration of Juneteenth and LGBTQ Pride Month.
On Friday, June 19, the building will be red, white and blue in honor of the Juneteenth flag. Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States and has been an African American tradition since the late 19th century. The holiday is celebrated annually on June 19.
On Sunday, June 28, the building will be lit in rainbow colors. The date marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations resulting from a police raid on the New York City gay bar, Stonewall Inn.
The lights shine from the eco-friendly LED lighting system that was installed in 2017 on the exterior of the Greene building. Different color schemes are used to mark major federal holidays and national observances, as well as other special events and occasions that align with Lincoln’s core values, vision and goals.
Lincoln’s commitment to creating a culture of diversity and inclusion is steadfast, and we are proud to display it on our building.
