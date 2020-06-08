The Barnabas Network Awarded Grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, the nonprofit furniture bank located at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, received an $18,7500 grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation. Lincoln Financial has increased its giving to food and shelter provider partners by 25 percent as a one-time gift to express the foundation’s appreciation for good work being done in its key cities.
The grant comes at a crucial moment in Barnabas’s phased re-opening in the wake of COVID-19. “We are incredibly grateful to Lincoln Financial Foundation for this grant,” says Barnabas Executive Director Derrick Sides. “We are anticipating and preparing for an even greater need for our services than ever before as a result of the pandemic. With these funds, we will be able to meet our neighbors’ needs when they need it the most.”
The Barnabas Network gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,099 individuals in 770 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children. To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
