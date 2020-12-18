Classified employees also will receive either bonus or raise or both
Greensboro, N.C. – Most GCS employees will see a little something extra with their December paychecks. At the request of Superintendent Sharon Contreras, the Guilford County Board of Education met Thursday to appropriate funds that will be used to provide bonuses of $150 for all licensed employees. The board voted to appropriate $950,000 of fund balance for this purpose.
In addition, the district will provide some form of additional compensation this year to all classified employees, either as a bonus or a raise or both. Classified employees are those district staff who do not need a certification or licensure to be qualified to perform their jobs. This includes maintenance, school nutrition, technology, transportation, office support and finance, among others.
“While a bonus is not a replacement for a much-deserved increase in salary for all staff, it is a token of the district’s appreciation for the outstanding work being done by our certified and classified staff, especially during this pandemic,” says Contreras. “I want to thank our employees for their continued efforts to support the students and staff of our district, in ways they may never have expected.”
Bus drivers and school nutrition workers, who received a raise last year, will also receive a bonus in December. Teachers and licensed instructional support personnel received $350 bonuses from the state budget in October. Teachers also received step-increases, based on years of experience, which may have resulted in a salary increase.
Bonuses will be administered on Dec. 22.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
