HIGH POINT, N.C. (March 6, 2023) – The High Point Public Library will host the Black Business Expo, an event featuring local vendors with a variety of products and services, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the library’s first-floor lobby, 901 N. Main St.
After the expo, attendees are invited to an author discussion with Vanessa Miller at 3 p.m. in the Morgan Community Room, where she will talk about her book, ‘What We Found in Hallelujah.”
Attendees are encouraged to enter the Black Expo door-prize drawing by taking a ticket at the entrance.
Both events are free and open to the public.
