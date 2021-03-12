GREENSBORO, NC – The long-awaited grand opening of Downtown Greensboro’s newest social spot, Lewis & Elm, has been set for May 1, 2021. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Southend, Lewis & Elm is a place to relax and enjoy a diverse selection of wine, cheese, beer and lite seasonal fare.
“I continue to marvel at the tenacity of our small business owners in our center city,” added Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI). “Even a pandemic can’t stop the growth and development around us. It’s inspiring.”
Lewis & Elm will feature a comprehensive wine menu, as well as provocative cheeses, seasonal salads and small plates. Customers are invited to shop online, they now offer delivery. https://lewisandelm.ecwid.com/.
