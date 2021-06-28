Greensboro, NC, 6/28/2021 - A kiosk in downtown Greensboro’s LeBauer Park will become home to new concept “Lawn Service” by Little Brother Brewing. The business will feature a full coffee and tea bar, rotating selection of craft beer taps, curated wine list as well as ice cream and baked goods. Craft beer courtesy of Little Brother will be complemented by other local proprietors, including Counter Culture Coffee (Durham), Camino Bakery (Winston-Salem), Homeland Creamery (Julian) and My Brother’s Cookies (High Point).
Slated to open August of this year, the space formerly occupied by Ghassan’s is currently being renovated with the addition of a wraparound bar and operable windows to create a vibrant open air atmosphere.
Little Brother Brewing strives to help others craft their own story, and in turn, by doing so, they create theirs. The company is eager to work with Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc to supplement existing programming in the park and adjacent Tanger Performing Arts Center with local business pop-ups, fundraisers, intramurals, concerts and more.
Guests that visit Lawn Service will be able to purchase goods to enjoy throughout the 3.5 acre urban park. Specially curated picnic baskets will be available for purchase. Stay tuned for several pre-opening sneak peek events and a Grand Opening Celebration in August.
