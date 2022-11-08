Leadership Winston-Salem Selects Michelle Ellis as Director of Philanthropy
Winston Salem, NC (November 8, 2021) – Leadership Winston-Salem (LWS), a deeply impactful program that develops community-oriented leaders in the area, has selected Michelle S. Ellis as its new Director of Philanthropy. Michelle will leverage her knowledge of Winston-Salem and its servant leaders in her new role to strengthen relationships with LWS alums and corporate sponsors. She brings a passion for our community and an unparalleled enthusiasm for elevating the mission of Leadership Winston-Salem.
"We are thrilled to have Michelle join the LWS team. This position is critical in driving our mission, and there is no doubt Michelle is the right person to fill it," said Leadership Winston Salem Board Chair Sam Metzler.
A native of Waynesboro, VA, Michelle has dedicated her professional career in service to leadership teams of global corporations as well as non-profits. Her commitment to excellence has furthered strategic initiatives, deepening cross-functional support and alignment to the company's mission and goals.
"We are delighted to welcome Michelle to Leadership Winston-Salem as our new Director of Philanthropy. Her community connectivity and enthusiasm will be a fantastic addition to the team, and we look forward to the many ways that she will positively influence the growth of our organization," added Katherine Perry, Executive Director of Leadership Winston Salem.
Michelle attended Ferrum College and Radford University, where she studied Business Administration. She and her family live in Winston-Salem, where they've been active community members for over 25 years.
About Leadership Winston-Salem
The mission of Leadership Winston-Salem – educating, connecting, and energizing leaders to serve and improve the community – guides everything we do. Our programs are all about building strong, lasting relationships with other leaders, learning more about our community, and being inspired to make a difference in our community. Leadership Winston-Salem, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization, began in 1984 by Thomas K. Hearn, Jr., Julius H. Corpening, and C. Edward Pleasants, to increase the understanding and commitment to the city’s future during a time of significant change.
