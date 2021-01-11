Winston Salem, NC (January 11, 2021) – Leadership Winston-Salem, a deeply impactful program that develops community-oriented leaders in the area, has selected Katherine Karsten Perry as its new Executive Director. Her selection comes as the current Executive Director, Robert Egleston, steps down to lead another local non-profit organization.
A native of Winston-Salem, Katherine has dedicated most of her professional career to the non-profit sector across the state of North Carolina, including roles in public relations, development, volunteer management, and event planning. Katherine has been the Program Director at Leadership Winston-Salem since 2017 and recently led the organization in its pivot to a virtual environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the continued education and growth of community leaders.
Prior to joining Leadership Winston-Salem, Katherine spent more than three years working with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem where she was instrumental in program development, marketing, and event management. Katherine was also a force behind the creation of an official Arts and Entertainment district in Bristol, TN/VA as the Associate Director of Believe in Bristol. Working with a multitude of officials, educators, and business owners from both states, she launched Believe in Bristol’s annual State of the Arts celebration along with numerous other events promoting both towns – Bristol, TN and Bristol, VA – and their creative communities.
In 2020, Katherine was one of only two non-profit professionals to receive the Triad Business Journal's Outstanding Women in Business Award. Her community involvement includes volunteering for Forsyth Humane Society, Senior Services Meals on Wheels Program, Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce's Corporate Volunteer Program, the Winston-Salem Portrait Project, and board service at Sawtooth School for Visual Art and LEAD Girls.
Katherine earned her Journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is the proud mother of three amazing sons.
About Leadership Winston-Salem
The mission of Leadership Winston-Salem – educating, connecting, and energizing leaders to serve and improve the community – guides everything we do. Our programs are all about building strong, lasting relationships with other leaders, learning more about our community, and being inspired to make a difference in our community. Leadership Winston-Salem, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization, began in 1984 by Thomas K. Hearn, Jr., Julius H. Corpening, and C. Edward Pleasants, to increase the understanding and commitment to the city’s future during a time of significant change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.