Leadership Winston-Salem Announces Incoming Board Members
Winston-Salem, NC (Monday, July 11, 2022) – Leadership Winston-Salem, a nonprofit dedicated to igniting community leadership in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, is pleased to welcome six incoming board members to its current board for 2022. All six new board members are alumni of the Flagship or Insight programs Leadership Winston-Salem offers. The LWS board consists of 31 members.
Incoming board members for 2022:
- Bridget Hayes (LWS '18) Assistant Principal, Mineral Springs Middle School
- Sherry Lee (LWS '18) Senior Director, Human Resources for Javara
- Stephan Lillie (INSIGHT '22) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
- Joyce Mounce (LWS '22) Senior Director Market Institutes for Novant Health's Community Health and Wellness Institute for Greater Winston Salem and Rowan County
- Chris Pearce (LWS '18) Vice President, CIO at Forsyth Technical Community College
- Carol Reeve (LWS '19) President and Chief Strategist, Girl on the Roof, Inc.
These community leaders will work to help guide the organization's mission and directives as it seeks to recruit new program participants and organize two primary program offerings: Flagship program, a 9-month "community MBA" for established and emerging leaders, and INSIGHT, a condensed executive forum for senior-level executives, CEOs, and direct reports.
"We are pleased to welcome our incoming board members, who are passionate about improving our community and who see the value that Leadership Winston-Salem brings in convening the community around issues that push us forward," says Sam Metzler, Board Chair.
Leadership Winston-Salem's Flagship 2023 class begins its program year in October 2022. INSIGHT convenes in Spring 2023. For more information about our organization, visit leadershipws.org.
