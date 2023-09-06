GREENSBORO, NC — Leadership Greensboro, a program of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, is excited to welcome the Class of 2024 on September 19 and 20, 2023 at the Orientation and Program Year Kick-off. The new class of 45 leaders from across the city will engage in a two-day orientation and continue with monthly program days through May 2024 that culminates with a graduation reception.

Leadership Greensboro is a nine-month leadership development program featuring customized, innovative curriculum at the Center for Creative Leadership. The program looks forward to continuing its mission to provide the city with an ongoing source of diverse leaders who are committed to serving as catalysts and sustainers of positive change for the quality of life in the Greater Greensboro area.

Please join Leadership Greensboro in welcoming the 2024 Class:

Crissy Anderson Greensboro Day School

Chris Andrews City of Greensboro

Bashira B. Baset VF Corporation

Anthony Berry Truliant Federal Credit Union

Marcus Bullock Procter & Gamble

Karen Butler Evonik Superabsorber

Anna Liese Call Junior Achievement of the Triad

Callie Calloway Novant Health

Jay Cannon Action Greensboro

Brian Carroll LS3P Associates, LTD

Ryan Castillo Brady Integrated Security, Inc.

Sedgwick Cole Jr. Kontoor Brands

Andrew Coley Bell Partners Inc.

Chad Cook FORVIS, LLP

Lynn Crawford YMCA

Rebecca Daniels Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Brent Forsythe United Way of Greater Greensboro

Gretta Frierson Cone Health

Isabel Gil City of Greensboro

Derek Gracey Charles Aris, Inc.

Valecia Hopper Honestly, LLC

Jacquelyn Clark Johnson The Volvo Group, NA

Jaclyn King First National Bank of PA

Kristy Kubida Cone Health

Martina Lee-Grice Fox Rothschild LLP

Sam Logan UNCG

Justin Lyons Guilford Technical Community College

LaToya Marsh Guilford College

Crystal Martin Lincoln Financial Group

Kelly Moore Greensboro Police Department

Mary Beth Nelson Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Dr. Elimelda Moige Ongeri North Carolina A&T State University

Katrina Ross Greensboro Chamber of Commerce

Nicole Scallon Junior League of Greensboro

Sarah Nudelman Schiavone Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP

Joshua Scott Joshua Scott & Associates

Kim Simon Carter Bank & Trust

Jeremy Simpson The Housing Tree

Jermaine Thomas Bennett College

Emily G. Thompson Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro

Jim Tobin Volvo Financial Services

Christina Tucker Fellowship Hall

Victoria Vample Children and Families First

Coretta Roseboro Walker Ready for School, Ready for Life

Michael Yandell First Christian Church Greensboro

