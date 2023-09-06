GREENSBORO, NC — Leadership Greensboro, a program of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, is excited to welcome the Class of 2024 on September 19 and 20, 2023 at the Orientation and Program Year Kick-off. The new class of 45 leaders from across the city will engage in a two-day orientation and continue with monthly program days through May 2024 that culminates with a graduation reception.
Leadership Greensboro is a nine-month leadership development program featuring customized, innovative curriculum at the Center for Creative Leadership. The program looks forward to continuing its mission to provide the city with an ongoing source of diverse leaders who are committed to serving as catalysts and sustainers of positive change for the quality of life in the Greater Greensboro area.
Please join Leadership Greensboro in welcoming the 2024 Class:
Crissy Anderson Greensboro Day School
Chris Andrews City of Greensboro
Bashira B. Baset VF Corporation
Anthony Berry Truliant Federal Credit Union
Marcus Bullock Procter & Gamble
Karen Butler Evonik Superabsorber
Anna Liese Call Junior Achievement of the Triad
Callie Calloway Novant Health
Jay Cannon Action Greensboro
Brian Carroll LS3P Associates, LTD
Ryan Castillo Brady Integrated Security, Inc.
Sedgwick Cole Jr. Kontoor Brands
Andrew Coley Bell Partners Inc.
Chad Cook FORVIS, LLP
Lynn Crawford YMCA
Rebecca Daniels Allegacy Federal Credit Union
Brent Forsythe United Way of Greater Greensboro
Gretta Frierson Cone Health
Isabel Gil City of Greensboro
Derek Gracey Charles Aris, Inc.
Valecia Hopper Honestly, LLC
Jacquelyn Clark Johnson The Volvo Group, NA
Jaclyn King First National Bank of PA
Kristy Kubida Cone Health
Martina Lee-Grice Fox Rothschild LLP
Sam Logan UNCG
Justin Lyons Guilford Technical Community College
LaToya Marsh Guilford College
Crystal Martin Lincoln Financial Group
Kelly Moore Greensboro Police Department
Mary Beth Nelson Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Dr. Elimelda Moige Ongeri North Carolina A&T State University
Katrina Ross Greensboro Chamber of Commerce
Nicole Scallon Junior League of Greensboro
Sarah Nudelman Schiavone Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP
Joshua Scott Joshua Scott & Associates
Kim Simon Carter Bank & Trust
Jeremy Simpson The Housing Tree
Jermaine Thomas Bennett College
Emily G. Thompson Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro
Jim Tobin Volvo Financial Services
Christina Tucker Fellowship Hall
Victoria Vample Children and Families First
Coretta Roseboro Walker Ready for School, Ready for Life
Michael Yandell First Christian Church Greensboro
