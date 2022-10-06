Last Chance to Vote on How the City Spends $500K
GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2022) – Voting ends October 15 in the City’s Participatory Budgeting (PB) program. PB allows residents ages 14 and older to vote on how to spend $500,000 in City funds on a wide-range of community amenities, programs, and projects. Vote online at www.PBGreensboro.com now. English and Spanish ballots are available.
Residents may also vote in-person at one of the following community events and locations:
J. Douglas Galyon Depot
GTA Customer Service Lobby, 236-C E. Washington St.
Friday, October 14, 7-10 am
First Friday Downtown
Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Friday, October 7, 5:30-8:30 pm
Downtown Greenway Run and Block Party
LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St.
Saturday, October 8, 4-8 pm
This year, community volunteers helped turn 200 plus ideas submitted by residents into 32 proposed projects that will appear on the ballots. This year’s proposed projects include street sign toppers to identify historically significant neighborhoods, bus shelters, water bottle filling stations, outdoor fitness equipment, teen programs, recreation center improvements, kayaks, benches, and more.
For more information, contact PB Community Outreach Coordinator Leila Lewis at Leila.lewis@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2406. Learn more about PB Greensboro, visit www.PBGreensboro.com.
