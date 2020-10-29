The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held Thursday, Oct. 29.

“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in Greensboro, High Point and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019. Recipients recognized are in Greensboro, High Point and surrounding counties.  

Commissioner Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner. The event was co-sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The local recipients, listed below, have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award. 

Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.

More information on the Labor Department’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Eursula Joyner at eursula.joyner@labor.nc.gov.

Silver Awards

Criteria: Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.

 

First Year

ABCO Automation Inc.

Brady Trane Service Inc., Greensboro Service Team

City of High Point, Fleet Services Department

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Liberty Road Plant

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Stokesdale Plant

Guilford County, Planning Inspections Soil and Water Solid Waste

Guilford County, Social Services - Greensboro

Hayward Industries, Flow Control Division

Innospec Active Chemicals, High Point

M.G. Newell Corp.

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Burlington Quarry

Rockingham Community College

TE Connectivity, Global Automotive Campus - Burgess

 TE Connectivity, Global Automotive Campus - Pegg

Well-Spring Retirement Community

 

Second Consecutive Year

Gildan Activewear (Eden) Inc.

 

Third Consecutive Year

Envision Glass Inc.

Guilford County, Facilities

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Repreve Recycle Center

 

Fourth Consecutive Year

Herbalife Nutrition

 

Gold Awards

Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

Allied Roofing Co. Inc.

Amentum, Winston Salem, PRS

Brady Parts Inc., Greensboro Triad

Brady Trane Service Inc., Charlotte Service Team

Brady Trane Service Inc., Corporate

Brady Trane Service Inc., Fayetteville Service Team

Case Paper Co. Inc.

Century Products LLC

Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Lowery St Winston Plant No. 118

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Hatchery Road Plant

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Lowery Street Plant

D.H. Griffin Consruction Co. LLC, Alamance Crossing Sleep Number

D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Coast Restaurant

D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Fedex Express Renovation

D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Granges Americas

D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Hand and Stone at Palladium Center

D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Quaker Village

D.H. Griffin Infastructure LLC, Fenton

D.H. Griffin Infrastruce LLC, C R Meyer

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, 9-Lab

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Appalachain State Stadium Lot

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Carvers Creek

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Idols Road Lift Station

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Iredell County Landfill

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, LNR Slope Stabilization

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Nasher Garden

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Phillip Morris

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Pineville

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Project Chronos XYZ

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Stewart Mill

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, UNCG Stam Tunnel

DDP Specialty Electronic Materials US9 LLC

Ecolab Global Supply Chain, Winston-Salem Distribution Center

Environmental Air Systems LLC, Envirotol Service Division

Environmental Air Systems LLC, HQ Plant

Environmental Air Systems LLC, McWay Plant

Guilford County, Child Support Enforcement

Guilford County, Court Alternatives, Juvenile Detention

Guilford County, Law Enforcement - District 2

Guilford County, Public Health - Wendover

Guilford County, Tax

Guilford County, Transportation - Human Services

Hunter Farms, Harris Teeter

ITG Brands LLC, Corporate Office

Landmark Builders Inc.

Mannington Laminate Floors

Mannington Wood Floors

Martin Marietta Materials – N.C. West District, Denver Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials – N.C. West District, Central Rock Quarry

McGee Brothers Co. Inc., Greensboro Division

Novant Health, Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health, Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health, Hawthorne Surgical Center

Novant Health, Kernersville Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health, Martinat Rehabilitation Center

Novant Health, Thomasville Medical Center

O’Neal Manufacturing Service

Omnisource, Western N.C. Regional Transportation

Parker Hannifin, Aerospace Filtration Division

Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, NETS Operations Division

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Grinding Department

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., In-Plant Maintenance

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Packaging, Rumble Department Plant 4

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Paver Plant - Plant No. 5, Packaging Department

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Winston-Salem Office

Rockingham County, Engineering Public Utilities Department

Rockingham County, GIS

Rockingham County, Soil and Water

Rockingham County, Tax Department

Rockingham County, Youth Services

Schneider Electric Industrial Repair Services

Shamrock Environmental Corp.

Teknor Apex, North Carolina

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Bottle Processing

 

Second Consecutive Year

Applied Roofing Solutions, Bulldog Group

Brady Integrated Security Inc.

Brady Trane Service Inc., Boiler Services Division

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Edwardia Drive Plant

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Mebane Plant

Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, North Mt. Airy Plant

Culp Inc., Lava Applied Sewn Solutions

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Riverboat

Guilford County, Elections

Guilford County, Human Resources

Guilford County, Public Health - High Point

Guilford County, Social Services - High Point

High Point Furniture Industries, Seating Division

HSM Solutions, Ultra-Flex

Inframark LLC Yanceyville, Water and Waste Water Treatment Facilities

Kinston Steel Co. LLC

Lyndon Steel Co. LLC

Olympic Products LLC, A Woodbridge - Inoac Joint Venture

Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Nets Maintenance Supervision Division

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Garage

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Transportation Department

Rockingham County, 911 Communications

Rockingham County, Board Of Elections

Rockingham County, Economic Development

Rockingham County, Finance

Rockingham County, Information Technology

Rockingham County, Library System

Rockingham County, Register of Deeds Office

Rockingham County, Social Services

Starr Electric Co. Inc., Greensboro Division

TE Connectivity

Winston Steel, Junia Avenue

Winston Steel, Union Cross Road

 

Third Consecutive Year

Brady Services Inc., Retrofit Services Division

Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Elm Street Greensboro Plant No. 117

Culp Inc., Fabric Center

D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, DAPI - US

Environmental Air Systems LLC, Field

Environmental Air Systems LLC, RTP Office

Greensboro Roofing Co. Inc.

Guilford County, Property Management, Parks

ITG Brands LLC, AW Spears Research Center

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Asheboro Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, East Alamance Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Hickory Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Jamestown Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Reidsville Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Salem Stone Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Statesville Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Thomasville Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Woodleaf Quarry

Pinehall Brick Co. Inc., Burning Department, Plant 4

Rockingham County, Fire Marshall's Office

Rockingham County, Human Resources

Rockingham County, Public Health

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Madison

 

Fourth Consecutive Year

Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Greensboro Swing Road Plant No. 102

Guilford County, Administration

Guilford County, Finance

Guilford County, Information System Services

Guilford County, Public Health - Maple and Dental

Guilford County, Register of Deeds

Guilford County, Security

Omnisource, Kernersville

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Loading Department

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Madison Quality Control Lab,  Brick Samples

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Paver Plant - Plant No. 5 / Burning

Radwell International Inc.

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Warehousing

 

Fifth Consecutive Year

Brady Sales and Service Inc., Controls West

Brady Sales and Service Inc., West

Brady Trane Service Inc., Intelligent Services

C E Smith Co. Inc., Burnt Poplar Court

Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Eden Plant No. 105

Clean Harbors Reidsville LLC

Ecolab Global Supply Chain, Greensboro Plant

Hicaps Inc.

ITG Brands LLC, Operations and Manufacturing

Lomax Construction Inc.

Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Pomona Quarry

Omnisource, Winston-Salem

Perdue Foods LLC, Rockingham Processing Plant

Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Administration Division

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Greensboro Patio Store

 

Sixth Consecutive Year

D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC

Novant Health, Kernersville Medical Center

Sonoco Recycling Greensboro, Recovered Paper

TE Connectivity, Winston Salem, NC

 

Seventh Consecutive Year

Core Technology Molding Corp.

CSC Awnings

Duke Energy, Dan River Combined Cycle

Evonik Corp.

Honda Aircraft Co. LLC

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Shapes Department

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., POY

 

Eighth Consecutive Year

Culp Inc., Corporate Offices

H M Kern Corp.

Hamlett Associates Inc.

Novant Health, Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health, Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health, Rowan Medical Center

Qorvo US Inc.

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., T-1

 

Ninth Consecutive Year

General Shale Brick Inc., Kernersville, US-93 Kernersville, NC

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Charlotte Patio Store

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., T-5

 

10th Consecutive Year

Cirrus Construction Inc.

The Resource Co. Inc., Greensboro Branch Office

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Transportation

 

11th Consecutive Year

Century Products LLC

Roanoke Cement Co., Winston Salem Terminal

Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Reidsville

 

12th Consecutive Year

Lenovo, US Fulfillment Center

Starr Electric Co. Inc., Corporate - Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Fayetteville

 

14th Consecutive Year

Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Purchasing, HR, Engineering, Customer Service, Plant Management

 

16th Consecutive Year

N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solutions, Reidsville Workforce Office

 

17th Consecutive Year

Henniges Automotive, North Carolina Operations

Samet Corp.

 

19th Consecutive Year

Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Madison Plant No. 106

 

34th Consecutive Year

Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Greensboro Facility

 

Million-Hour Awards

1 Million Hours, Or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents

 

NOVANT HEALTH

THOMASVILLE MEDICAL CENTER

2 Million Hours

Aug. 27, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019

 

ENVIRONMENTAL AIR SYSTEMS LLC

CONSTRUCTION TEAM

2 Million Hours

May 5, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019

 

LYNDON STEEL LLC

1 Million Hours

June 25, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019

 

NOVANT HEALTH

FORSYTH MEDICAL CENTER

2 Million Hours

June 19, 2019, through Oct. 17, 2019

 

HONDA AIRCRAFT CO. LLC

2 Million Hours

July 24, 2018, through March 18, 2019

 

NOVANT HEALTH

CLEMMONS MEDICAL CENTER

1 Million Hours

Nov. 8, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2019

 

BRADY TRANE SERVICES INC.

1 Million Hours

Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019

 

ABCO AUTOMATION INC.

1 Million Hours

Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2019

 

QORVO US INC.

2 Million Hours

Dec. 5, 2018, through Dec. 7, 2019

 

SYNGENTA CROP PROTECTION LLC

18 Million Hours

May 13, 2009, through Jan. 1, 2020

