The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held Thursday, Oct. 29.
“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in Greensboro, High Point and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019. Recipients recognized are in Greensboro, High Point and surrounding counties.
Commissioner Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner. The event was co-sponsored by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The local recipients, listed below, have met the stringent requirements necessary to receive a safety award.
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
More information on the Labor Department’s Safety Awards Program is available by calling 919-707-7855 or emailing Eursula Joyner at eursula.joyner@labor.nc.gov.
Silver Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
ABCO Automation Inc.
Brady Trane Service Inc., Greensboro Service Team
City of High Point, Fleet Services Department
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Liberty Road Plant
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Stokesdale Plant
Guilford County, Planning Inspections Soil and Water Solid Waste
Guilford County, Social Services - Greensboro
Hayward Industries, Flow Control Division
Innospec Active Chemicals, High Point
M.G. Newell Corp.
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Burlington Quarry
Rockingham Community College
TE Connectivity, Global Automotive Campus - Burgess
TE Connectivity, Global Automotive Campus - Pegg
Well-Spring Retirement Community
Second Consecutive Year
Gildan Activewear (Eden) Inc.
Third Consecutive Year
Envision Glass Inc.
Guilford County, Facilities
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Repreve Recycle Center
Fourth Consecutive Year
Herbalife Nutrition
Gold Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
Allied Roofing Co. Inc.
Amentum, Winston Salem, PRS
Brady Parts Inc., Greensboro Triad
Brady Trane Service Inc., Charlotte Service Team
Brady Trane Service Inc., Corporate
Brady Trane Service Inc., Fayetteville Service Team
Case Paper Co. Inc.
Century Products LLC
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Lowery St Winston Plant No. 118
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Hatchery Road Plant
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Lowery Street Plant
D.H. Griffin Consruction Co. LLC, Alamance Crossing Sleep Number
D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Coast Restaurant
D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Fedex Express Renovation
D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Granges Americas
D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Hand and Stone at Palladium Center
D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC, Quaker Village
D.H. Griffin Infastructure LLC, Fenton
D.H. Griffin Infrastruce LLC, C R Meyer
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, 9-Lab
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Appalachain State Stadium Lot
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Carvers Creek
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Idols Road Lift Station
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Iredell County Landfill
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, LNR Slope Stabilization
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Nasher Garden
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Phillip Morris
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Pineville
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Project Chronos XYZ
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Stewart Mill
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, UNCG Stam Tunnel
DDP Specialty Electronic Materials US9 LLC
Ecolab Global Supply Chain, Winston-Salem Distribution Center
Environmental Air Systems LLC, Envirotol Service Division
Environmental Air Systems LLC, HQ Plant
Environmental Air Systems LLC, McWay Plant
Guilford County, Child Support Enforcement
Guilford County, Court Alternatives, Juvenile Detention
Guilford County, Law Enforcement - District 2
Guilford County, Public Health - Wendover
Guilford County, Tax
Guilford County, Transportation - Human Services
Hunter Farms, Harris Teeter
ITG Brands LLC, Corporate Office
Landmark Builders Inc.
Mannington Laminate Floors
Mannington Wood Floors
Martin Marietta Materials – N.C. West District, Denver Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials – N.C. West District, Central Rock Quarry
McGee Brothers Co. Inc., Greensboro Division
Novant Health, Clemmons Medical Center
Novant Health, Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health, Hawthorne Surgical Center
Novant Health, Kernersville Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health, Martinat Rehabilitation Center
Novant Health, Thomasville Medical Center
O’Neal Manufacturing Service
Omnisource, Western N.C. Regional Transportation
Parker Hannifin, Aerospace Filtration Division
Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, NETS Operations Division
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Grinding Department
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., In-Plant Maintenance
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Packaging, Rumble Department Plant 4
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Paver Plant - Plant No. 5, Packaging Department
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Winston-Salem Office
Rockingham County, Engineering Public Utilities Department
Rockingham County, GIS
Rockingham County, Soil and Water
Rockingham County, Tax Department
Rockingham County, Youth Services
Schneider Electric Industrial Repair Services
Shamrock Environmental Corp.
Teknor Apex, North Carolina
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Bottle Processing
Second Consecutive Year
Applied Roofing Solutions, Bulldog Group
Brady Integrated Security Inc.
Brady Trane Service Inc., Boiler Services Division
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Edwardia Drive Plant
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, Mebane Plant
Concrete Supply Co., Central Carolina Concrete, North Mt. Airy Plant
Culp Inc., Lava Applied Sewn Solutions
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, Riverboat
Guilford County, Elections
Guilford County, Human Resources
Guilford County, Public Health - High Point
Guilford County, Social Services - High Point
High Point Furniture Industries, Seating Division
HSM Solutions, Ultra-Flex
Inframark LLC Yanceyville, Water and Waste Water Treatment Facilities
Kinston Steel Co. LLC
Lyndon Steel Co. LLC
Olympic Products LLC, A Woodbridge - Inoac Joint Venture
Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Nets Maintenance Supervision Division
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Garage
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Transportation Department
Rockingham County, 911 Communications
Rockingham County, Board Of Elections
Rockingham County, Economic Development
Rockingham County, Finance
Rockingham County, Information Technology
Rockingham County, Library System
Rockingham County, Register of Deeds Office
Rockingham County, Social Services
Starr Electric Co. Inc., Greensboro Division
TE Connectivity
Winston Steel, Junia Avenue
Winston Steel, Union Cross Road
Third Consecutive Year
Brady Services Inc., Retrofit Services Division
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Elm Street Greensboro Plant No. 117
Culp Inc., Fabric Center
D.H. Griffin Infrastructure LLC, DAPI - US
Environmental Air Systems LLC, Field
Environmental Air Systems LLC, RTP Office
Greensboro Roofing Co. Inc.
Guilford County, Property Management, Parks
ITG Brands LLC, AW Spears Research Center
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Asheboro Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, East Alamance Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Hickory Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Jamestown Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Reidsville Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Salem Stone Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Statesville Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Thomasville Quarry
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Woodleaf Quarry
Pinehall Brick Co. Inc., Burning Department, Plant 4
Rockingham County, Fire Marshall's Office
Rockingham County, Human Resources
Rockingham County, Public Health
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Madison
Fourth Consecutive Year
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Greensboro Swing Road Plant No. 102
Guilford County, Administration
Guilford County, Finance
Guilford County, Information System Services
Guilford County, Public Health - Maple and Dental
Guilford County, Register of Deeds
Guilford County, Security
Omnisource, Kernersville
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Loading Department
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Madison Quality Control Lab, Brick Samples
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Paver Plant - Plant No. 5 / Burning
Radwell International Inc.
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Warehousing
Fifth Consecutive Year
Brady Sales and Service Inc., Controls West
Brady Sales and Service Inc., West
Brady Trane Service Inc., Intelligent Services
C E Smith Co. Inc., Burnt Poplar Court
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Eden Plant No. 105
Clean Harbors Reidsville LLC
Ecolab Global Supply Chain, Greensboro Plant
Hicaps Inc.
ITG Brands LLC, Operations and Manufacturing
Lomax Construction Inc.
Martin Marietta Materials - Greensboro District, Pomona Quarry
Omnisource, Winston-Salem
Perdue Foods LLC, Rockingham Processing Plant
Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Administration Division
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Greensboro Patio Store
Sixth Consecutive Year
D.H. Griffin Construction Co. LLC
Novant Health, Kernersville Medical Center
Sonoco Recycling Greensboro, Recovered Paper
TE Connectivity, Winston Salem, NC
Seventh Consecutive Year
Core Technology Molding Corp.
CSC Awnings
Duke Energy, Dan River Combined Cycle
Evonik Corp.
Honda Aircraft Co. LLC
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Shapes Department
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., POY
Eighth Consecutive Year
Culp Inc., Corporate Offices
H M Kern Corp.
Hamlett Associates Inc.
Novant Health, Forsyth Medical Center
Novant Health, Medical Park Hospital
Novant Health, Rowan Medical Center
Qorvo US Inc.
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., T-1
Ninth Consecutive Year
General Shale Brick Inc., Kernersville, US-93 Kernersville, NC
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Charlotte Patio Store
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., T-5
10th Consecutive Year
Cirrus Construction Inc.
The Resource Co. Inc., Greensboro Branch Office
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Transportation
11th Consecutive Year
Century Products LLC
Roanoke Cement Co., Winston Salem Terminal
Unifi Manufacturing Inc., Reidsville
12th Consecutive Year
Lenovo, US Fulfillment Center
Starr Electric Co. Inc., Corporate - Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Fayetteville
14th Consecutive Year
Pine Hall Brick Co. Inc., Purchasing, HR, Engineering, Customer Service, Plant Management
16th Consecutive Year
N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solutions, Reidsville Workforce Office
17th Consecutive Year
Henniges Automotive, North Carolina Operations
Samet Corp.
19th Consecutive Year
Chandler Concrete Co. Inc., Madison Plant No. 106
34th Consecutive Year
Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Greensboro Facility
Million-Hour Awards
1 Million Hours, Or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents
NOVANT HEALTH
THOMASVILLE MEDICAL CENTER
2 Million Hours
Aug. 27, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019
ENVIRONMENTAL AIR SYSTEMS LLC
CONSTRUCTION TEAM
2 Million Hours
May 5, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2019
LYNDON STEEL LLC
1 Million Hours
June 25, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2019
NOVANT HEALTH
FORSYTH MEDICAL CENTER
2 Million Hours
June 19, 2019, through Oct. 17, 2019
HONDA AIRCRAFT CO. LLC
2 Million Hours
July 24, 2018, through March 18, 2019
NOVANT HEALTH
CLEMMONS MEDICAL CENTER
1 Million Hours
Nov. 8, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2019
BRADY TRANE SERVICES INC.
1 Million Hours
Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019
ABCO AUTOMATION INC.
1 Million Hours
Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2019
QORVO US INC.
2 Million Hours
Dec. 5, 2018, through Dec. 7, 2019
SYNGENTA CROP PROTECTION LLC
18 Million Hours
May 13, 2009, through Jan. 1, 2020
