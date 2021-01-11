GREENSBORO, N.C. – Executive search firm Charles Aris Inc. has promoted Josh Kotelnicki, who helps clients find top talent to fill mission-critical roles across multiple practices at the firm, from senior associate recruiter to associate practice leader.
“I’m grateful for the continued opportunities which the Oakleys (founder and chairman Mitch Oakley; CEO Chad Oakley; and COO Allen Oakley) and Charles Aris have provided me during my two and a half years with the firm,” Kotelnicki said. “I look forward to continuing to work diligently to serve our clients in my new role.”
Since joining the firm in the summer of 2018, the Minnesota native has placed 33 individuals in organizations across the United States. Earlier this year, he took home the Charles Aris October Associate of the Month honor for his outstanding work and dedication to Charles Aris clients and candidates alike.
Prior to his time in executive search, Kotelnicki spent his career on the sidelines of the football field. A coach for the previous 16 years — most recently as the head coach at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota — he oversaw player development, business operations, alumni management, fan and community engagement, recruiting, staffing and game-day strategy for the Marauders. He previously worked at the University of North Dakota, Kansas State University, Truman State University and Murray State University.
The same work ethic and dedication which served him well on the gridiron have translated to the executive search industry, which has not gone unnoticed by Charles Aris COO Allen Oakley.
“Josh’s discipline, commitment to excellence and firmwide leadership impact everyone at Charles Aris in a positive manner,” Oakley said. “Josh’s work ethic is unmatched throughout the firm and he sets the bar for others to reach. He embraces a growth mind-set, and his continuous improvement approach helps the firm find innovative solutions to challenging problems. Congratulations to Josh on this well-deserved promotion!”
To learn more about Charles Aris Executive Search and the firm’s recruiting capabilities, call (336) 378-1818 or visit CharlesAris.com.
