GREENSBORO, N.C. — Executive search firm Charles Aris Inc. has promoted Cates Kijak, a valued team member who recruits across multiple practices, to senior associate recruiter.
Since 2018, Kijak has been an active participant in each stage of the firm’s 14-Step Priority Search Process. Her support alongside Charles Aris practice leaders and clients – locating and landing leaders who are qualified, available and interested in mission-critical roles – has enabled her to build and manage strong relationships with those she serves daily.
“I feel fortunate to be part of an organization like Charles Aris,” Kijak said. “We have the constant support of a dynamic leadership team, and working alongside such passionate and hardworking team members is incredible. To know that every day we get the opportunity to partner with hiring authorities and help them find world-class talent to strengthen their teams and organizations is an amazing feeling.”
Before joining Charles Aris, Kijak worked as a regional office manager for the American Heart Association to connect corporate sponsors and volunteers, positively impacting health and wellness across communities. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Flagler College after obtaining her associate’s degree in mass communication from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Charles Aris practice leader TJ Deal considers Kijak a rising star in the firm – and one who has grown to be invaluable in the corporate development space.
“Her natural ability to recruit, advise and build relationships with top corporate talent is far beyond her tenure,” Deal said. “We’re lucky to have her.”
Kijak’s commitment to world-class service, strong work ethic, grit and resilience sets the gold standard for current and future associates alike, said Charles Aris chief operating officer Allen Oakley.
“The Charles Aris family is excited about Cates’ well-deserved promotion,” Oakley added. “She consistently leans in with assisting critical firmwide initiatives, and her innovative approach to solving problems is exceptional. We’re eager to see what she’ll do in this expanded role!”
To learn more about Charles Aris Executive Search and the firm’s recruiting capabilities, call (336) 378-1818 or visit CharlesAris.com.
###
About Charles Aris Inc.
Charles Aris Executive Search quickly identifies and delivers world-class leaders who are qualified, available and interested in enhancing a client’s organization. The firm is recognized as the United States affiliate for global executive search alliance InterSearch. For 51 years, clients ranging from Fortune 500 firms to emerging innovators have relied on Charles Aris to place A-level talent in high-demand roles. The firm’s expertise, execution, focus on cultural fit and pinpoint deliverables connect leaders with opportunities worldwide in a variety of industries and functions.
