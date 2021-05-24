High Point, N.C. (May 20, 2021) - Kevin Rogers has accepted the position of fleet services director for the City of High Point and will begin his new role on June 7, 2021.
As fleet services director, Rogers will oversee the repair, maintenance, acquisition and disposal of the City’s fleet and equipment. He will manage a department of 22 employees and over 1,000 fleet assets.
Rogers is currently the fleet manager for Forsyth County, North Carolina. He has held this position since 2008, where he manages a department of ten employees and over 600 assets.
Rogers has a bachelor’s degree from High Point University. He was named the Professional Manager of the Year for a public fleet from the American Public Works Association in 2018. He is also the president-elect of the Equipment Services Division of the North Carolina Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.