Kayne Fisher returns to Old Town Draught House and his first dream

Kayne Fisher is back where he started 24 years ago, and happy about it.
The week before Christmas, I visited Fisher at Old Town Draught House at 1205 Spring Garden St., opposite UNCG, the tavern Fisher had opened with Chris Lester in 1996.
“Chris and I were college students, fast friends, and roommates,” Fisher said. “We’d been working at American Wholesale Beverage, loading trucks after class, and like so many college kids, we had this dream of opening a bar.”
Unlike so many college kids, they did.
“During the years we’d been working at American Wholesale, more and more microbeers had started coming into the warehouse – Sam Adams and Sierra Nevada and others – and at first, nobody knew what this was. But we tried it and liked it and wanted to sell it ourselves.”
The young men did their research and due diligence, talked to veterans of the industry, and decided where they wanted to go conceptually.
“Fortunately for us, the timing was right. Bill Sherrill, who owned Spring Garden Bar and Grill in this location, had decided to move more into the brewing side with Red Oak. So, this became available, and we bought it, opening Old Town Draught House on July 4, 1996, and selling American microbeers on tap. Now, of course, that’s all over the place, but nobody was doing it then, opening a place with 17 draft beers on tap. People would come in and stare at the funky taps like they’d never seen such a thing. They’d go, what is all this, and I’d say this is microbeer, and they’d say, what the hell is that?”
But from the start, Fisher knew he wanted Old Town to be known for more than beer, no matter how exotic his variety seemed then.
“Sure, we were unique at the time, at least in the Triad, but I knew that wouldn’t last. I knew that it would catch on, and that everybody would soon be doing it, which is exactly what happened, and from the start, I decided that would So, separate us from those who came afterwards, other than this fantastic location, would be the food.”
Fisher said that, in the late ‘90s, bar food tended to be an afterthought.
“Most places weren’t prepping fresh daily, weren’t making their own salad dresses, their own sauce. They were bringing in pre-packaged stuff, pre-packages sauces, pre-packaged produce, pre-packaged meat. What we wanted to do, from the very start, was patty our own burgers, make our own dresses, everything fresh. And so, we did.”
Fisher believes the result surprised people, and really established his clientele.
“They were So, coming in for the uniqueness of the microbeer, but then they were like, holy cow, this bar food is good! And that’s when we really started putting everything together. It really elevated it to a quintessential neighborhood tavern. My definition of a tavern, as opposed to a bar, or even a draft house, is that a tavern is a food and drink establishment. The food is very important here. It was then, and is even more so now.”
So, why did he leave?
“After settling in, Old Town became very successful. We opened a second place in Winston-Salem. First Street, different name, but same idea. That led us in 2000 to open the Tap Room on Battleground. Smaller, but kind of the same idea. Then, in the late 90s and early 2000s, there was this morphing of microbeer into craft beer, this movement coming in from the West Coast. And we thought, here we are serving all these other people’s great craft beer, so why don’t we brew our own?”
Fisher and Lester opened Natty Greene’s on Elm Street in 2004.
“The original plan, which I sometimes wish we had stuck to, was that Natty Greene’s downtown would supply the beer just to Old Town, First Street and Tap Room. That changed in 2005 when more people wanted it, and we had to make a decision. So, we decided to sell Old Town, First Street and Tap Room so we could finance expanded production.”
Fisher said that selling Old Town as particularly bittersweet.
“It was our first place and we loved it. But we ended up selling to former staff members, which made it more sweet than bitter, and they bought all three places. We started working on the production facility over on Gate City Boulevard that opened in late 2006. The brand expanded pretty good throughout North Carolina and beyond.”
Then, after twenty-two years, Fisher and Lester found their dreams diverging, and the partnership ran its course, although the men remained friends.
“Dreams differ over time, and it really comes down to where the passion is,” said Fisher with the look of a man who’s been thinking about how the past becomes the future. “My passion has always been food. That’s what I said in ’96, that this microbeer thing was great, but it was ultimately the food that would keep people coming back here. Chris is a beer guy and I’m a good guy.”
The parting of ways also became a trade.
“I took the Revolution Mill project and created Kau Restaurant and Butchery. As part of the trade, he got all things Natty Greene’s, while I got the projects over at Revolution Mill and the physical property of Old town. But never in a million years did I expect to be back on the operations side of it.”
And then the pandemic happened.
“This property still had the same tenant, Matthew Lipp, whom we’d sold this place to in 2005, and everything was good until 2020. Chris and I had separated in 2018, and I was focusing on whatever I needed to do to help Matty. At the beginning of the fist shut-down, I reached out to him and said, hey man, these are crazy times, but I wanted to let you know the bank has given me a reprieve on the mortgage until July, and I’m going to pass that along to you.”
Fisher said Lipp had purchased Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs next door, and wanted to focus on that.
“Matty said, ‘yeah, these are crazy times and it got me thinking, you want Old Town back?’ So that’s what started it. I said, ‘God bless you, man. I didn’t feel like chasing a tenant and all that.’ Not in this year. So, I let him out of his lease and didn’t charge him any back rent. I loved this place and decided to take a chance on it during what’s the worst time in American restaurant history, or at least since World War II. But COVID aside, I think Matty was ready to move on, and I’m glad I was able to come back in. Just to bring Old Town back to its tavern status, after it had kind of transitioned into a bar, over the course of 15 years, I wanted to bring it back to that vibe. So that’s what I’m doing.”
Fisher is well aware that this is a uniquely challenging time, but he said that he’s learned a lot in the 24 years since he opened Old Town with Lester.
“The cool thing about this place is that, even with adding some nuances just because of evolution and the way things have changed on the food side of things in Greensboro, it’s still Old Town. It still has the same vibe it’s had since 1996. It’s still the quintessential neighborhood tavern. It may be the only place on the East Coast that is a free-standing independently owned tavern on a campus. So that’s really cool, and I’m happy to be back.”
