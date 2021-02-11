WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 12, 2021) —Kaleideum has named Casey Raymer as director of annual giving. Raymer comes to Kaleideum with more than 20 years of working in Winston-Salem nonprofits, most recently with ABC of NC, a local autism services provider.
Raymer, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has been actively involved in the Winston-Salem community since her arrival in 1999. She is a graduate of HandsOn Northwest North Carolina’s Women’s Emerging Leaders Program and Leadership Winston-Salem’s Flagship Program, a past-member of the Junior League of Winston-Salem, and a committed participant on community boards and committees.
“As a parent, I know what an important resource Kaleideum is to families in our community,” says Raymer. “I’ve loved everything about what Kaleideum has been, and I’m even more excited about where it is going. To be a part of that evolution — fueled by creativity and innovation — it’s invigorating!”
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
