Kaleideum and Sterling Events Group Announce Partnership for Event Rentals in the Reimagined Kaleideum
New Downtown Museum Will Open in Early 2024
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (FEBRUARY 21, 2023)—Kaleideum, an experiential learning museum in Winston-Salem, NC, and Sterling Events Group, an event management firm in Mocksville, NC, announced today a partnership to market and operate the new, reimagined Kaleideum for wedding, social, corporate, and non-profit events.
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in 2016. Currently, the museum operates two locations in Winston-Salem, but will be moving to a new 70,000 square foot building in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem and opening in early 2024. The iconic building is a fusion of art and innovative design that is grounded in the idea of experiencing spaces and places from diverse perspectives — inspired by the geometric forms and triangulated shapes captured in a kaleidoscope. Opening with nine exhibition spaces, an expansive rooftop, and a first floor multipurpose room, the reimagined Kaleideum will serve as a colorful backdrop for a multitude of corporate and social events throughout the year.
“We are so excited to begin this partnership,” said Wayne Thomas, President of Sterling Events Group. “We look forward to working with Kaleideum to market and manage private events that help fund their mission to the community.”
Sterling Events group will focus on operational duties at the venue, providing clients with food and beverage services, audio-visual packages, event staffing, and a wide range of rental décor and soft furnishings through Sterling’s new division, Sterling Spaces.
“We are very excited to partner with Sterling Events to increase and strengthen our reach in the event rental market,” said Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum Executive Director. “Sterling Events Group has an excellent reputation for hospitality and success, and we know that clients who want to experience our new, exciting space will be in the absolute best hands to make their events run smoothly.”
About Sterling Events Group
Since 1985, Sterling Events Group has served corporate meeting, tradeshow, and incentive travel clients as a full-service event planner. Their Sterling Spaces division owns and operates WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run and operates Triple J Manor House in Mocksville and The Holt House in Lexington, NC.
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum is an experiential learning museum that was formed in 2016 by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks to establish a single organization with a mission to “inspire wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.” Kaleideum broke ground on a new museum in the heart of downtown Winston-Salem in August 2021 with an expected completion date of fall 2023 and a grand opening in early 2024. In the interim, Kaleideum operates out of the museum’s existing locations — Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) and Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks).
