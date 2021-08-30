High Point, NC, – Each year, the Junior League of High Point is honored to welcome talented women into its New Member Class. These women spend a year learning about the League, including its nearly century-long history and current community impact efforts. At the culmination of their first year, these members create a service project designed to enrich and enhance our community. This year’s class did an exceptional job, building on the Junior League of High Point’s current focus of education and literacy.
“Our New Member Class exceeded all of our expectations,” says Rebecca McCarter, President of the Junior League of High Point. “They developed and executed two distinct service projects underwritten by a successful fundraising strategy that engaged all of our members. It is evident that they embody our mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community.”
In partnership with the Bikes for Kids Foundation and Guilford County Schools, the Junior League of High Point’s 2020-2021 New Member Class distributed 1,200 copies of "Chocolate Cake and Ice Cream, Kindness and Happiness" to rising 3rd graders at High Point and Jamestown Public Schools. Included with the book was an insert that linked students to resources for reading at home, including a read-along video featuring Junior League of High Point members.
“I really loved getting to meet the children and seeing their faces when they opened up the books,” says Jacqueline Gravely, participant of the JLHP 2020-2021 New Member Class. “It was so great to see the impact we had and get involved in our community."
The New Member Class also created a Little League Library at the Junior League of High Point’s headquarters. This library is a place for the community to take a book to read and/or give a book for someone else to use. The League appreciates all the community members who have already donated books to facilitate literacy. If others would like to donate new or gently used children’s books, particularly chapter books, the League is graciously accepting donations at its headquarters located at 1103 N. Main Street in High Point.
“With each page we turned together, you could see the excitement in the students faces,” says Meg Williams, participant of the JLHP 2020-2021 New Member Class. “It took just a little time, a group of women, and a community to impact. It was an honor to serve with the ladies of the 2020-2021 New Members Class of the Junior League of High Point."
Picture #1: Members of the 2020-2021 JLHP New Member Class
From left to right: Katie Cottam, Audrey McManus, Jacqueline Gravely, Sydney Spring, and Meg Williams
(Not pictured: Allison Jarrell and Monica Stabb)
Picture #2: Community member, David Sweger, visiting the Little League Library located behind the Junior League of High Point’s headquarters
Mission Statement: “The Junior League of High Point, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.
For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
# # #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.