JUNIOR LEAGUE OF HIGH POINT’S NEWEST MEMBERS CREATE “LET’S GET COOKING” COMMUNITY SERVICE PROJECT
High Point, NC, – Each year the Junior League of High Point is honored to welcome talented women into its New Members Class. These women spend a year learning about the Junior League, including its nearly century-long history and current community impact efforts. At the culmination of their first year, these members create a service project designed to enrich and enhance our community. This year’s class did an exceptional job, building on the League’s current focus of education and literacy with their “Let’s Get Cooking” project.
In partnership with Reading Connections, the JLHP New Members recently hosted their "Let's Get Cooking" event at the Junior League of High Point headquarters. Members promoted literacy in our High Point community by working with adult students from Reading Connections to grocery shop and cook a meal while filming two Facebook Live "cooking segments.” This project combined literacy and nutrition by helping the participants from Reading Connections read, speak, and functionally understand the English language.
“Being able to meet and learn from women who are from a different culture was so fun and meaningful,” says Haley Morelli, member of the JLHP New Members Class. “Helping women immerse English into their everyday lives while they shared something they love with us was a great experience.”
Reading Connections works with members of the High Point community to improve their literacy and reading skills. Many of their students are from other countries and are studying English to further their education. Over the course of approximately four months, the JLHP New Member class met with students from Reading Connections to get to know each other. Upon collaboration and communication, it was determined that cooking was a large part of each student’s home and culture. Thus, they worked together to make a menu, met at the grocery story to shop for the necessary ingredients for a meal, and then cooked the cuisine together.
The “Let’s Get Cooking” Facebook Live segments generated as part of this project create a lasting resource that encourage others to gain new experiences with diverse cuisines and cultural backgrounds. In the first segment, Mary from Reading Connections cooked Bechamel and in the second segment, Hevin from Reading Connections led JLHP members in cooking chicken kepsa.
To learn more about this project, please visit: https://jlhp.org/2022newmemberproject/.
“Let’s Get Cooking” is a great example of how the Junior League of High Point advances women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action and collaboration,” says Rebecca McCarter, President of the Junior League of High Point. “Reading Connections was an ideal partner for this project and provided valuable training to our New Members as they sought to better understand and meet the needs of the students they were serving.”
