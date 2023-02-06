The Junior League of Greensboro (JLG) will host its fourth Designer Showhouse from April 14-23, 2023. The historic home chosen for this event is located in the prestigious Old Irving Park neighborhood at 902 Sunset Drive, owned by Donald Vaughan, and designed in 1941 by New York architect Charles Hartmann.
There are several events planned over the course of the Showhouse, including an Empty House Party, the Patrons’ Gala, and a Garden Brunch Party. The house will be open to the public via ticketed tours on several dates in April.
This year’s Showhouse highlights North Carolina-based Designers to showcase the amazing talent in the region, including Cheryl Luckett, Kara Cox, Tula Summerford, Leigh Jones, Debby Gomulka, and many more.
The national media sponsor is Aspire Magazine.
Previous Junior League of Greensboro-sponsored Designer Showhouses have taken place across the Triad, including a 2013 showhouse at Adamsleigh, which attracted thousands of attendees and drew large crowds from the spring High Point Furniture Market as well as the local community.
The funds raised by this event will support the Junior League of Greensboro’s mission for the next three years. Over its 95-year history, the JLG has contributed over $3.5 million to the local community and 1000s of hours of volunteer time.
To learn more about the 2023 Designer Showhouse, including Designer bios, ways to become a corporate or
individual sponsor, to purchase tour tickets, and more, please visit www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
About the Junior League of Greensboro:
The Junior League of Greensboro is an organization committed to volunteerism and developing women leaders. It has contributed more than $3.5 million in its 95 year history, with more than $2 million contributed in the last 20 years.
For more information about the Junior League of Greensboro, please visit our website at www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.