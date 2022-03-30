JUNIOR LEAGUE OF GREENSBORO’S WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP SUMMIT TICKETS ON SALE
Greensboro, NC – Tickets are on sale now through April 20, 2022 for the Junior League of Greensboro’s 11th annual Women’s Leadership Summit. The summit will be held as a series of two events, one virtual on April 22, 2022, and one in-person event on April 29, 2022, consisting of a keynote speaker and networking sessions.
The Junior League of Greensboro welcomes Kendra Adachi as the keynote speaker. The keynote address will be delivered on April 29, 2022 during the in-person session alongside a networking breakfast that will be held at Elm & Bain, one of Greensboro’s newest downtown venues, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
The April 22 session will be held virtually via Zoom from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and will feature Kathie Niven, CEO of Biscuitville, and Dr. Mary Hemphill, CEO and Founder of The Limitless Leader.
Tickets to the Junior League of Greensboro’s Women’s Leadership Summit are on sale for $100 through April 20, 2022. Tickets include access to both the virtual speaker session and in-person keynote session and networking breakfast. Tickets can be purchased at: https://jlgwls2022.eventbrite.com.
Ticket sales support the mission of the Junior League of Greensboro to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
About the Junior League of Greensboro:
The Junior League of Greensboro develops women leaders to create lasting community impact and has contributed more than $3.5 million to the community over its 90+ year history. For more information about the Junior League of Greensboro, please visit our website at www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.