Local Couple Honored With State Preservation Award
High Point, NC, October 14, 2020: The Junior League of High Point celebrated the one-year anniversary of their 2019 Designers’ Showhouse: The Dalton-Bell-Cameron House by donating a portion of the event’s proceeds to the High Point Preservation Society. The home, located at 1013 Johnson Street, was scheduled for demolition when local preservationists seized the opportunity to purchase the home at auction. The Junior League then oversaw the extensive renovation of the home and produced a Designers’ Showhouse event which included public viewings of the home’s restoration and professionally-designed spaces.
PHOTO ABOVE - Junior League of High Point President Rebecca McCarter and Immediate Past President Sadie Leder Elder pose with High Point Preservation Society members Gloria Halstead, Holly Davis, Mary Powell DeLille, and Jim Morgan on the front steps of the restored Dalton-Bell-Cameron house
“The work of the Junior League’s trained volunteers brought the Dalton-Bell-Cameron house back to life, but the project would not have been possible without the preservation society’s initial work in acquiring the home,” says Junior League of High Point President Rebecca McCarter. “Funds raised through this event continue to support the League’s mission of improving the community and developing the potential of women. We are thrilled to present this donation as a token of appreciation to the society for their efforts.”
The Dalton-Bell-Cameron House is believed to be the first example of the Craftsman style in High Point. The majority of the funds raised by the preservation society to save the home from demolition were donated by Margaret Bell Lewis, who grew up in the home, and her husband, Rick Lewis. For their efforts, the couple received 2020 Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit from Preservation North Carolina. Additional funding, loans, and in-kind donations of services to acquire the home were secured by Preservation Society members Dorothy Darr and Gloria Halstead.
Since 1928, the Junior League of High Point, Inc. has empowered women through leadership training and development to positively impact the High Point community. As a member, a woman can expect to gain an awareness of important social issues, build effective communication skills, participate in fundraising efforts and accomplish significant goals through teamwork on a variety of projects. Members also develop strong, enduring friendships through involvement with community projects.For more information you may contact the Junior League of High Point, Inc. at 336.889.5479 or info@jlhp.org. You may also visit our website at www.jlhp.org.
