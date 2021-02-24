Where it Starts: the Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. Annual Meeting
Wed., March 31, 2021 | 12:00-1:00pm | Virtual | Registration Link
For the first time, Greater Winston-Salem Inc.’s strategic plan will be announced. We’ll examine the ways that we can initiate, engage, and empower community and economic growth and prosperity for all with our 2030 vision. Initiatives in economic development, talent and workforce development, placemaking, and more will help to shape these goals.
Awards for the Innovator of the Year (presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union), Collaboration of the Year (presented by Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP), and the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award will be announced, as well as a special reimagined award for the Truliant Small Business of the Year.
At the Annual Meeting we will welcome Guy Meldrum, President and CEO of Reynolds American, Inc. for a conversation on leadership and Winston-Salem’s strengths as we move forward beyond COVID-19 while embracing a united community. Meldrum’s experience with BAT spans more than 26 years and includes a number of senior roles in Australasia, the North Asia Area, Russia, and his most recent role on the BAT Management Board as the leader of the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region. Meldrum was appointed as President and CEO of Reynolds American in September 2020.
We are proud to partner with a startup in our innovation ecosystem, Swipe.by, to support local restaurants by offering a $15 Swipe.by credit with ticket purchase. Swipe.by’s digital platform enables online ordering and curbside pickup service for restaurants nationwide, from its Winston Starts headquarters.
This is the first Annual Meeting since the launch of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. in April 2020, when the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Winston-Salem Business, Inc. combined.
The Annual Meeting is presented in a virtual format. Tickets are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
The Annual Meeting is presented by Bethany Medical and supported by Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Cook Medical, Duke Energy, Truliant Federal Credit Union, and Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP.
