This week, we find several significant new developments, in addition to ongoing personal endorsements in this series.
The Greensboro Farmers Market is re-opening for curbside pickup. Markets will be held twice a week, Wednesdays (7-10 a.m.) and Saturdays (7a.m.-noon) on the Revolution Mill campus, 2001 Yanceyville St. at the Textile Drive intersection, beginning Wednesday, April 29.
You must place an order and pay in advance, directly with the vendor. Schedule a pickup time. Make a sign showing your last name and the vendor name and place it on your dashboard when you arrive.
Go to GSOfarmersmarket.org to see a list of vendors and sign up for e-mailings. I miss my regular Saturday morning visits, but this is the next best thing!
The Undercurrent (undercurrentrestaurant.com, 327 Battleground Ave., 336-370-1266) is re-opening with a “virtual wine dinner” on Saturday, May 9. Go to the website to register. You will pick up ready to heat meal kits, photos and instructions for plating, plus three bottles of wine, between 1 and 5 that afternoon. Zoom platform wine discussion and meal begins at 7 p.m. Winery host is Laurence Vuelta of Trinchero Family Estates.
First course will be Poached Scallops and Shrimp with salad and lemon poppyseed dressing, paired with Napa Cellars Chardonnay. Smoked Duck Breast with sweet potatoes and beets, plus raspberry-sorghum gastrique and pink peppercorn-cocoa charmoula, along with Joel Gott Santa Barbara Pinot Noir follows.
Main course is Pork Tenderloin wrapped in country ham with roasted tomato stuffed twice baked potato, blackened French beans, and balsamic-blackberry Reduction, plus a side of marinated fresh fennel, accompanied by Folie a Deux Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert is Strawberry-Ruby Chocolate Cheesecake with graham cracker-macadamia nut crust (same wine as entrée). Cost for the dinner, including three bottles of wine, is $130.
The restaurant will host a virtual dinner party with different themes every Saturday until full reopening. A Kentucky Derby cuisine and cocktail conversation with cocktail kits will substitute for the actual race on Derby Day.
Reel Seafood Grill (reelseafoodgrill.com, 2002 New Garden Rd., 336-617-4200) has long been a personal favorite. Sign up for direct emails on the website. A menu that includes perennial favorites plus new items is posted each week.
Reel has a new chef- Tim Bocholis, formerly of Bistro B in Kernersville, which was another favorite of mine. He brings a wide range of training and experience in Spanish, Greek, and Latin American cuisines, including a stint under the illustrious Jose Andres, to the seafood dominant menu. Now, you’ll see a wider range of meats.
In addition to Seafood Gumbo and Shrimp Bisque, Feijoada- Brazilian beef stew with avocado- appears on this week’s menu. After finishing a Tuna Nicoise salad last week, I concluded it was the best I have ever had- roasted red peppers, haricot verts, asparagus, boiled egg, black olives, and capers, over arugula salad dressed in balsamic vinaigrette. The Argentinian Steak Salad over spinach, with hearts of palm, avocado, blue cheese, and roasted pepper tapenade is another interesting addition.
Among the entrees, Chargrilled Antarctic Salmon over cous cous and arugula salad ladled with citrus beurre blanc; Arroz Caldoso- scallops, shrimp, mussels, calamari, and fish with mushrooms and red bell peppers; Chicken Jambalaya with tasso ham and andouille sausage, red beans and rice, and fresh collards all fit Reel’s original theme. Chef’s additions include Lamb Lollipops in Greek style marinade with garlic mashed potatoes and summer vegetables, Steak au Poivre- Certified Angus Beef seared in duck fat with mushroom Dijon cream sauce plus potatoes and green vegetable, and Argentine style Ribeye with chimichurri, accompanied by rosemary potato gratin and summer vegetables.
Hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Curbside, contactless pickup is the standard procedure.
It was interesting to see that North Carolina alcoholic beverage sales in ABC stores have increased significantly since confinement began. In a survey that I cannot verify but strongly support, almost 50 percent of respondents reported drinking while working at home. Who says work can’t be fun?
Rioja (riojawinebar.com, 1603 Battleground Ave., 336-412-0011) is an excellent place to go for advice about wines with your meals. Jake Assaf is one of only a handful of Certified Sommeliers in our area. He is hosting virtual tastings and discussions online for groups. Register and receive wines wrapped and numbered, prior to the Zoom discussion. Of course, you could also call and tell him what you are fixing and let him recommend something to go with it. An online wine store makes ordering easy. Pickups are available 4-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free delivery for orders of $95 or more is provided as well.
Drink wine, not bleach or disinfectant!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.