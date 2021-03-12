GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joel Goins joins Charles Aris Executive Search as an associate recruiter of diversified practices. In this role, Goins identifies and places world-class leaders in client organizations across diversified functions and industries.
Prior to joining the Charles Aris team, Goins spent four years in multiple roles throughout Enterprise Holdings’ various business lines in North Carolina. Goins earned his bachelor’s degree in business communications from the University of Maryland at College Park, where he served as communication chair for the Office of Multi-ethnic Student Education.
Goins is putting his professional toolkit to use at Charles Aris and is excited to serve the firm in this capacity.
“I’m happy to join the Charles Aris family,” Goins said. “At every turn, I’ve been met with encouragement and support. I’m excited to make a meaningful contribution to an already successful team, and I know that I have the confidence of my peers and the resources to do so."
Vice President Ashlee Wagner is excited to see what the future holds for Goins.
“We're happy to have Joel join the firm and look forward to all that he will contribute,” Wagner said. “His entrepreneurial spirit and drive are exactly what we look for in top-performing associates as he's already off and sprinting.”
To learn more about Charles Aris Executive Search and the firm’s recruiting capabilities, call (336) 378-1818 or visitCharlesAris.com.
About Charles Aris Inc.
Charles Aris Executive Search quickly identifies and delivers world-class leaders who are qualified, available and interested in enhancing a client’s organization. The firm is recognized as the United States affiliate for global executive search alliance InterSearch. For 52 years, clients ranging from Fortune 500 firms to emerging innovators have relied on Charles Aris to place A-level talent in high-demand roles. The firm’s expertise, execution, focus on cultural fit and pinpoint deliverables connect leaders with opportunities worldwide in a variety of industries and functions.
