GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2020) – Greensboro City Manager David Parrish has announced Deputy Fire Chief Graham “Jim” Robinson III has been selected as the next Greensboro Fire Chief. Robinson will replace current Chief Bobby Nugent, who is scheduled to retire on January 31, 2021. The selection of Robinson came after a competitive national search and interview process held by the City Manager’s Office and Developmental Associates.
“This is a very humbling moment for me and I am honored to be chosen as the fire chief to serve our city,” said Robinson. “We have a nationally recognized department with experienced and dedicated staff. I could not be more excited to lead the outstanding men and women of the Greensboro Fire Department as we strengthen relationships with our community stakeholders and meet upcoming challenges, while continuing to focus on providing excellent service to our community.”
Robinson, who joined the Greensboro Fire Department on July 1, 1995, has identified some key initiatives, such as addressing the department’s aging infrastructure, using quality data for understanding community characteristics, and using evidence-based decision-making to produce the best outcomes for our residents. The new fire chief aims to continue and enhance the organizational priority to recruit, select, and promote a diverse staff and leverage rapidly changing technology to improve recruiting strategies and service delivery.
“It’s widely known the Greensboro Fire Department is recognized as one of the top departments in the nation. When looking for someone to lead our fire department, we wanted someone with extensive experience and a vision for the future. I am confident Jim Robinson is that person to lead our team,” said Parrish. “With Jim Robinson, we have someone who has 25 years of experience and he brings the level of professionalism and dedication to our community displayed by Chief Bobby Nugent.”
Prior to being named fire chief, Robinson has served in numerous areas within the department including the Training Division, Special Operations Division, and Emergency Management, and currently services in the role of Deputy Chief of Emergency Services Branch, overseeing the emergency operations of the fire department. Robinson is also involved with various community partners, serving at a local level, and on several state and national committees.
The new Fire Chief holds an associate’s degree in Fire Protection Technology, a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Life Safety Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and a master’s degree in Emergency Management from Jacksonville State University. He is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and designated as a Chief Fire Officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Robinson is married, and the couple has a son in his first year of college.
As the fire chief, Robinson will receive a salary of $145,196, along with an annual executive allowance of $4,320.
