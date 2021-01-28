High Point, N.C. (Jan. 28, 2021) – Jeron Hollis has accepted the role of Managing Director of Communication and Public Engagement beginning Feb. 1, 2021.
In this new position, Hollis will oversee all aspects of human relations, marketing and branding functions, media engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He will continue his role in community engagement and outreach, in addition to completing special assignments from the City Manager as they relate to City Council and senior management goals and objectives.
Hollis has been with the City of High Point since 2012 and currently serves as the Director of Communications and Public Engagement. He has worked in local and federal government for nearly 16 years, including the City of Greensboro Public Affairs Department and as a District Liaison in the U.S. House of Representatives. Jeron holds a Masters of Public Affairs degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
