High Point, N.C. (Jan. 28, 2021) – City of High Point employee Jelani Biggs has accepted the new position of Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer and will transition to this role on Feb. 1, 2021.
As Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, Biggs will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies and programs to facilitate and support diversity, equity, inclusion, cooperation and equality in the organization. Additionally, he will conduct assessments and provide education and specific support training to achieve outcome-driven DEI metrics.
Prior to joining the City as Human Relations Manager in September of 2019, Biggs served approximately five years as a Human Relations Specialist for the City of Winston-Salem. He is a graduate of Morehouse College and is currently working on his certification in Diversity & Inclusion at Cornell University.
Biggs also holds certifications in Fair Housing Law & Ethics, Legal Framework & Evidence and Reasonable Accommodations & Modifications from the National Fair Housing Training Academy.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
