JAMESTOWN, N.C. (March 29, 2023) – Jeff Wyco, who has more than 25 years of experience at the community college level, has been named dean of the industrial, construction and transportation technologies at Guilford Technical Community College.
In his position Wyco will provide leadership for the division, focusing on development and implementation of programs and initiatives that align with the workforce needs of the Triad. Wyco will oversee GTCC’s programs in computer integrated machining, welding, mechatronics, automotive systems, diesel/heavy equipment, HVAC, electrical systems, construction and turfgrass technologies.
Prior to accepting the position at GTCC, Wyco spent 18 months as an instructor of mechatronics and automation at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh. He also spent 15 years at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte where he served in several capacities in the information and engineering technology divisions, including instructor, program chair, division director and interim associate dean of the division.
“I am so excited to join the amazing team at GTCC,” said Wyco. “The faculty, staff, programs and facilities are top notch and without doubt focused on building our students to be the region's workforce of the future."
Wyco has a master’s degree in control systems engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology. He also has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from six campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
