JDRF Piedmont Triad to honor Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal at 22nd annual Hope Gala, presented by Truist, at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro (and livestreamed) on February 19
The Regals’ son, Andrew, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 1996, at the age of 18 months
With the efforts of a strong cadre of volunteers led by Gala Chairs Robin and Quint Barefoot, the Gala will take place in-person, with an option to participate virtually
Greensboro, North Carolina, January 25, 2022. JDRF – Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal at its 22nd annual Hope Gala, which will take place at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Saturday, February 19.
Recognizing that some supporters may prefer to participate from home because of the pandemic, the program will be livestreamed, and the Silent Auction will be conducted online/via smart phones.
The Hope Gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the Hope Gala has raised at least $1 million to fund type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in 10 of the last 11 years, raising approximately $1.4 million virtually in 2021 and a total of approximately $20.1 million in its first 21 years.
Gala Honorees Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal have made a tremendous difference throughout our community. Not only does Norman have a thriving podiatry practice—Triad Foot & Ankle Center—but both Laurie and Norman have also taken on a host of volunteer roles for Greensboro Day School, Temple Emanuel, Sanctuary House, and other organizations they care about deeply.
With such strong community service resumes, the Regals’ involvement JDRF stands out…because it’s so deeply personal.
Twenty-five years ago, Laurie and Norman were raising their two oldest children—Carly, who was 3, and Andrew, who was 18 months old—when suddenly they realized that little Andrew was very sick. He was lethargic and losing weight, totally different from the active toddler he’d been just a few weeks earlier. After several frustrating trips to the doctor, Andrew was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D), an autoimmune disease that Laurie knew nothing about. As a podiatrist, Norman was all too familiar with diabetes and its complications. Several leaders of the JDRF Piedmont Triad community went to visit with the Regals in those first few days in the hospital with Andrew. Laurie and Norman knew immediately that they had found a community that would support them, a community they wanted to support in return. And their passion for creating a world without T1D was born.
Since then, the Regals have participated in countless JDRF events and fundraisers, creating awareness for the need for research to cure, prevent, and treat T1D. Over the years, Andrew has grown from a toddler…to leading his Andrew’s All-Stars JDRF Walk Team…to serving as a Resident in Podiatry in Milwaukee. Because of treatments, therapies, and technologies championed by JDRF, Andrew manages his diabetes much better than his parents could 25 years ago.
As a doctor, Norman has a unique perspective on T1D. He explains, “I had been practicing podiatry for 10 years before Andrew’s diagnosis, and I had witnessed the frightening complications of type 1 diabetes. While Andrew has enjoyed outstanding care since his T1D diagnosis as a baby, I continue to see many teens and twenty-somethings who have not had access to that same level of care. That’s why it’s so crucial to support JDRF: The money we raise at the Hope Gala will fund research to cure, prevent, and treat T1D; furthermore, it will support broader access to those research advancements for all people with diabetes, no matter their socioeconomic status.”
Witnessing the tremendous T1D research advancements that have been announced throughout the pandemic, Laurie urges people across the Piedmont Triad to support this work. “We have the power to improve the lives of millions of families affected by T1D. Now is the time to participate…now is the time to dig deep…now is the time to give…now is the time to advance diabetes research!”
An outstanding volunteer Gala leadership team is supporting the Regals and JDRF:
- Gala Chairs: Robin and Quint Barefoot
- Corporate Chairs: Chuck Burns
- Board Fundraising & Development Chair: Brad Calloway
- Fund A Cure Chair: Dr. Andrew Regal
- Community Chair: Henry Frye, Jr.
- Auction Chair: Kerrie Orrell Ellison
- Event Experience Chairs: Wendy Calloway and Alejandra & Cliff Thompson
Gala highlights include:
- Monday, February 14: Both the Windsor Jewelers Raffle, featuring an 18-karat white gold “Center of My Universe” diamond pendant, and the renowned JDRF Piedmont Triad Auction, encompassing approximately 150 packages at every price point, will open online at tinyurl.com/TriadGala2022.
- Saturday, February 19: Koury Convention Center in Greensboro will transform into the Hope Soars Gala
- 5:30 pm: Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction (all bidding will take place online)
- 7 pm: Parade into Dinner, with the N.C. A&T Cold Steel Drumline; livestream begins at 7 pm at tinyurl.com/TriadGala2022
- 7:15 pm: Dinner and Program, including Premier Auction, Windsor Jewelers Raffle Drawing; Award Presentations, Research Updates, Messages from Kids with T1D, and Fund A Cure
- 9:30 pm: After-Party with The Dickens
To attend, sponsor, or donate to the 2022 Hope Gala, please visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2022 or contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.
2022 Hope Gala Sponsors: JDRF thanks our sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years. Major 2022 Hope Gala sponsors committed to date include:
Title Sponsor
Truist
Mission Sponsors
HanesBrands
Kerrie and John Ellison
Koury Corporation
Reuben Rink
Hope Sponsors
Labcorp
Susan and Mac McMichael
Dinner Sponsor
Bank of America
Smile Sponsor
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
BidPal Sponsor
CPI Security
Believe Sponsors
Robin and Quint Barefoot
Cone Health
Paul Fulton and Nan Crawford
HealthTeam Advantage
HICAPS
High Point University
IL Long Construction Company
Sara Smith Self Foundation
Dream Sponsor
Buckner HeavyLift Cranes
Signature Cocktail Sponsors
Wendy and Brett Hoge
Marinda and Red Maxwell
Wish Sponsors
American National Bank
Wendy and Brad Calloway
Capital Development Services
Glen Raven
Mercedes Benz of Greensboro, Mercedes Benz of Winston-Salem
Mickey Truck Bodies
Piedmont Natural Gas
Simpson Commercial Real Estate
UNC-Greensboro
Womble Bond Dickinson
Supporters
Carolina Kia
Triad Foot & Ankle Center
In-Kind Sponsors
Carolina Theatre of Greensboro
Community Theatre of Greensboro
FOX8
The Printery
The Fresh Market
Shores Fine Dry Cleaning
Thompson Traders
Windsor Jewelers
About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched; however, scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components. T1D affects children and adults, and people can be diagnosed at any age. As of now, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D, and there is no cure.
About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. Learn more at jdrf.org or @JDRF on Twitter.
About JDRF in the Piedmont Triad: Now part of JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter, the Piedmont Triad Market provides support for those living with type 1 diabetes, advocates at the U.S. Federal level, and raises awareness and funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including the annual Hope Gala; the Piedmont Triad One Walk; the Ride to Cure Diabetes; and the Tennis to Tent to Tee event in Pinehurst. Learn more at facebook.com/JDRFNC.
