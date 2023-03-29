JDRF Piedmont Triad Hope Bubbles Up Gala, honoring Wendy and Brett Hoge and presented by Truist, raises over $1.85 million, setting a new record
Tremendously generous gifts from individuals and sponsors—coupled with wildly successful Silent and Live Auctions and the Windsor Jewelers Raffle—will enhance efforts to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D)
The Hoges are challenging the community to continue fundraising efforts by making Fund A Cure gifts or purchasing tickets to an exclusive wine dinner with American Idol winner Taylor Hicks at Prime 21 in Banner Elk
Greensboro, North Carolina, March 28, 2023. Wendy and Brett Hoge, who were honored at the JDRF Piedmont Triad Hope Bubbles Up Gala on February 11, set their sights last summer on besting the Gala’s fundraising record of $1.8 million, set in 2013, when Kelly King, then-CEO of BB&T, now Truist, served as the event’s Honoree.
Mission accomplished: To date, the 2023 Hope Gala has raised over $1.85 million to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D).
The Hoges—whose daughter, Riley, was diagnosed with T1D nearly four years ago—live with the fear that all families affected with T1D deal with daily. They vowed to do everything in their power to use the Gala as a springboard to advance JDRF’s efforts to create a world without type 1.
Nearly 900 people attended the Gala at The Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, with many others watching the livestream and participating remotely. Guests enjoyed the Silent Auction preview and a reception with music by Keith Byrd; marched in a parade into dinner led by the Carver High School marching band; delighted in performances by a magician and bubble-dancers from Imagine Circus; bid furiously on Live Auction items; purchased a record number of Windsor Jewelers Raffle tickets; danced at the After-Party to Cassette Rewind; and made Fund A Cure gifts ranging from $50 to $200,000.
During the Gala, guests:
- Learned about life with type 1 from several families dealing with T1D across multiple generations;
- Heard from JDRF CEO Dr. Aaron Kowalski, who made the trip from New York City to celebrate the Hoges and the very successful Gala they envisioned; and
- Witnessed the presentation of the Beverly Berry Living and Giving Award to Wendy and Brett Hoge by Gala Chairs Kristin and Rob Simon.
Now a freshman at the University of South Carolina, Riley Hoge—whose T1D diagnosis at 15 inspired her parents to support JDRF—served as Fund A Cure Chair, sharing her pride in her parents’ activism with people across the community. “From the day I was diagnosed, my parents have dedicated themselves to helping JDRF do everything possible to cure this autoimmune disease and to keep people like me healthier until cures are found. Nothing can stop my parents! I’m so proud of them for approaching life—and T1D—head-on,” Riley said. “They don’t want any other family to hear that their loved one has a life-changing (and life-threatening) disease. They can’t bear the thought of other parents losing sleep when their kids go off to college—not because of the regular college rites of passage, but because they don’t know who will help their kids deal with low blood sugars in the middle of the night.”
While the Gala has already set a new fundraising record for JDRF in the Piedmont Triad, the Hoges are not resting. They are hoping to raise even more to fund vital research to cure type 1 diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by this disease.
To propel diabetes research, while honoring the Hoges and their passion for a world without T1D, supporters may:
- Purchase tickets to an exclusive wine dinner with American Idol winner Taylor Hicks on Tuesday, July 11, at Prime 21 in Banner Elk by visiting tinyurl.com/JDRFPrime21
- Make a tax-deductible donation to JDRF in any amount by:
Visiting tinyurl.com/HogeFAC to make a secure online donation by June 30, or
Mailing a check to: JDRF, 216 West Market Street, Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.
To watch all or part of the 2023 Hope Bubbles Up Gala livestream, visit tinyurl.com/WatchJDRFGala23. To see hundreds of photos from the 2023 Hope Gala, visit jdrftriad.smugmug.com.
2023 Hope Soars Gala Leadership Team
- Honorees: Wendy and Brett Hoge
- Gala Chairs: Kristin and Rob Simon
- Community Chair: Art Bloom
- Corporate Chairs: Cantey Alexander, Evan Parsons, and Brent Waddell
- Fund A Cure Chair: Riley Hoge
- Auction Chair: Cecelia McPhail
- Event Experience Chairs: Wendy Calloway and Alejandra & Cliff Thompson
2022 Hope Gala Sponsors: JDRF thanks our sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years.
Title Sponsor
Truist
Mission Sponsor
Truist Wealth
Hope Sponsors
Double Wood Farm
Labcorp
Susan and Mac McMichael
Smile Sponsor
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
After-Party Sponsor
HanesBrands
BidPal Sponsor
CPI Security
Believe Sponsors
HICAPS
High Point University
IL Long
Paul Fulton and Nan Crawford
Sara Smith Self Foundation
Dream Sponsors
Cone Health
First Citizens
Wish Sponsors
Allegacy Federal Credit Union
Bank of America
Wendy and Brad Calloway
Capital Development Services
Edgeworth Capital Group/Ameriprise
Five Points Capital/Reynolda Equity Partners
Furnitureland South
Glen Raven
HealthTeam Advantage
Lynch Graham Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors
Mercedes Benz of Winston-Salem/Mercedes Benz of Greensboro
Mickey Truck Bodies
Piedmont Natural Gas
Simpson Commercial Real Estate
Tom Davis Fund
TowneBank
Wells Fargo
Womble Bond Dickinson
In-Kind Sponsors
FOX8
The Printery
Shores Fine Dry Cleaning
The Fresh Market
Thompson Traders
Windsor Jewelers
About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched; however, scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components. T1D affects children and adults, and people can be diagnosed at any age. As of now, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D, and there is no cure.
About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested about $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. Learn more at jdrf.org or @JDRF on Twitter.
About JDRF in the Piedmont Triad: Now part of JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter, the Piedmont Triad Market provides support for those living with type 1 diabetes; advocates at the U.S. Federal level; and raises awareness and funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including the annual Hope Gala, the Piedmont Triad One Walk, and the Ride to Cure Diabetes. Learn more at facebook.com/JDRFNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.