JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc. Returns to Greensboro
Downtown Office Ribbon Cutting on October 25 at 1:00PM
Greensboro, NC – JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc. will return to its roots in downtown Greensboro, NC in August 2022. “Greensboro is where everything started for us when the agency launched in 2014,” said James Q. Dean, Founder and President. “We are working with Downtown Greensboro city planners and look forward to being a vital participant in revitalizing downtown,” said Mr. Dean.
The relocation brings JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc. back to the heart of the Greensboro community, where their affiliated carrier, National Life Insurance Company, first had an agency in 1933. The move also brings JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc. closer to the first responders who are the focus of their Serving Those Who Serve initiative.
Future plans include supporting the new Greensboro “Social District” initiative and opening the office to downtown visitors. The company also plans to expand its community involvement by supporting local artists interested in displaying artwork in the office, volunteering with local nonprofit organizations, hosting tasting events, establishing their Restoring Our Communities initiative as a 501(c)(3) organization, and offering free workshops on executive leadership coaching, business coaching, and budgeting.
A celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony will take place October 25 at 1:00PM at 300 N. Greene Street.
About JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc.
Initially launched in Greensboro, NC, JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc. has three active divisions that provide financial services that meet clients’ needs. Forward Observation provides tax strategies for business owners and families. The Federal Market division serves federal government hospital employees. Serving Those Who Serve helps police officers, firefighters, and first responders prepare for a brighter financial future. JD Financial Group and Associates, Inc. was established by James Q. Dean, who is also a co-founder of Blacks Uplifted in Leadership Development (BUILD).
