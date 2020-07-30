WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 30, 2020) Executive Director Ginger Hendricks has submitted her resignation to the Bookmarks Board of Directors, noting that her main consideration at this time is to focus on her family. Her last day will be September 30, 2020, after the completion of Bookmarks Silent Auction and Fundraiser, which will be held September 10 – 26.
“I will always support the mission of Bookmarks and believe wholeheartedly in all that it brings to the Winston-Salem community. I have no doubt it will continue to thrive,” stated Hendricks in her resignation letter. “"This amazing nonprofit has exceeded all of my hopes and expectations. It has been my honor to lead a very talented and hard-working group of employees and volunteers. I have made connections that will last the rest of my life."
During her tenure, Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors has become the largest annual book festival in North and South Carolina. Hendricks also oversaw the relocation and expansion of Bookmarks’ offices and the opening of their nonprofit independent bookstore and gathering space in 2017 and spearheaded the three-year project Book Build, providing 25,000 new and relevant books into the local public school libraries.
The Board has appointed Jamie Rogers Southern as Interim Executive Director beginning October 1. Southern has been Operations Director and in charge of programming since 2012, and has established herself as an experienced leader.
“We are confident that we will continue to fulfill our important mission of “Books with Purpose” during this period of transition,” Raffaldini said.
To support Bookmarks and honor Hendricks’ nearly 11 years with them, please visit https://www.bookmarksnc.org/donate. Details about the September 10 – 26 Fundraiser will be shared in mid-August offering additional opportunities to support the nonprofit’s outreach and mission.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Bookmarks In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books. Bookmarks is located in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
