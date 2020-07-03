The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, which the Jamestown Town Council received in their packet for the June 16 meeting, changed somewhat by the time the Council held a special meeting on June 23 for approval. Nevertheless, the Council unanimously approved the budget.
"We had to change the tax rate, as Guilford County only approved 1.7-cent increase to the Pinecroft-Sedgefield [Fire Department] tax rate," said Finance Director Judy Gallman. "Thus, I had to reduce the Town tax rate also, as well as the contract amount we pay to PSFD."
PSFD, which has a station on Guilford Road behind Town Hall and contracts with the Town for services, had requested a 2.5-cent property tax increase for its pass-thus grant but county commissioners reduced that to the 1.72-cent figure on June 18. Gallman said the Town would absorb the .02-cent difference.
The tax rate for Jamestown will increase to $0.485 per $100 valuation. Last year's figure was $0.468.
The Town did not proposed a tax increase for services provided by the Town other than the fire department.
The water rate remains unchanged and the sewer rate will decrease by 14 percent from the previous year. This is due to completion of the City of High Point's Eastside Treatment Plant sewer project. Jamestown is a partner in the treatment plant and was required to pay a share of the project.
The budget, which goes into effect July 1, is for $15,654,235, or nearly $40,000 less than the June 16 proposed budget. The figure represents a 31 percent increase from the current amended 2019-2020 budget. Gallman said this includes all Town operations, capital improvements and debt service.
"A more accurate representation, however, is the total budget excluding inter-fund transfers, as these are amounts that only get transferred between funds of the Town.
"The total, which excludes transfers – $13,120,035 – represents a 31 percent increase from the current amended 2019-20 budget."
Gallman said most of the increase comes from $275,000 for street resurfacing planned for 2020-2021 and nearly $4 million in water and sewer improvements.
On the personnel side, 20.2 percent of the total budget goes to salaries, FICA, retirement, group insurance 401(k) and other miscellaneous benefits for the 28 full-time employees. Part-time employees only receive FICA. The budget includes a 2.3 percent cost of living increase and a 0-2.7 percent merit increase.
It was hard to predict revenue budgets for the upcoming year since the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down some revenue streams for several months in this budget year. The Jamestown Park Golf Course is one example.
"Lots of rain at first, then shutdown for more than a month due to COVID-19," Gallman said. "But we think we have a realistic budget for the new fiscal year. Recreation appears to be a huge part of life right now to everyone. Total golf course revenues are projected at approximately $912,000 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year."
Gallman also noted that investment interest rates have been down in 2020 and the Town believes 2020-2021 interest income will be about half of normal figures.
The Council also unanimously approved the Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2020/2021-2024/2025. Must-do items for the upcoming year include completion of both the East Fork Road pedestrian bridge and East Main Street (Lydia sidewalk), phase 3 of the Oakdale Road sidewalk, update to the Comprehensive Plan, new recreation maintenance building, paving, crosswalk improvements and a sidewalk on Potter Drive. Projects for this fiscal year total $1,379,464.
The Town Council first received a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 on May 27 but felt several items should be reduced or removed due to the current state of the pandemic. Normally, the Council meets in March or April to see a preliminary budget for discussion but the March meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus. However, Town Manager Kenny Cole and Finance Director Judy Gallman met with councilmembers in groups of two or by telephone in recent weeks to review the budget.
Since the proposed budget was the only thing on the agenda, no other business was conducted and the meeting lasted only 5 ½ minutes.
