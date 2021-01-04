The City of High Point Planning and Development Department conducted a study of the Jamestown Bypass. Currently under construction, the new roadway is proposed to open in 2022. The purpose of the new roadway is to enhance connectivity from High Point to Greensboro by connecting I-74 and I-73. Because this road is on a new alignment, new areas will be opened for potential development and redevelopment. Due to these changes, the City of High Point conducted a land use assessment of a 1.4-square-mile area along Greensboro Road and Jamestown Bypass corridors from Montlieu Avenue in High Point to the Jamestown town limits at the Deep River.
We would like to get your feedback on the draft assessment that has been prepared for public review. Because of the pandemic, we will not be holding an in-person meeting, but we invite you to join a Zoom meeting that will be held on Tuesday,January 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. If you are interested in attending the meeting you will need to register at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting . If you would like to submit questions ahead of time, please send them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov by January 8, 2021 at 5 p.m.
A complete draft of the assessment and other information can be found at the following website www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments . We encourage you to review the draft ahead of the meeting, so that we can answer any questions at that time. If you are unable to join us, a recording of the meeting will be available after the meeting at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting . If you have questions, please contact Heidi Galanti, Planning Services Administrator at 336-883-3328.
