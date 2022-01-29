It took less than 2 weeks to sell a Greensboro home during the fourth quarter of 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Homes in Guilford County continue to sell fast, taking less than two weeks on average to sell within the city of Greensboro during the fourth quarter of 2021.
It took just 13 days to sell a Greensboro home during last year’s fourth quarter, a 50 percent drop from 26 days during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS. In Guilford County, it was 14 days, a drop of nearly 50 percent.
“It remains a strong seller’s market,” said Hilburn Michel, 2022 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “You can list your home now and sell it faster that ever. If you want to sell or buy, call a REALTOR® today.”
The majority of homes are selling for above list price, another great reason to list your home. The percent of list price received in Greensboro was 101.4 percent (up 2.1 percent compared to the same time in 2020) and 101.1 percent in Guilford County (up 1.7 percent).
The average sales price is increasing as well. In Guilford County, the average sales price for a home during 2021’s fourth quarter was $301,764, a nearly 12 percent increase from $269,907 during the same time period the previous year.
The average home price in Greensboro jumped from $255,338 to $292,043, an increase of nearly 15 percent when compared to the same time the previous year.
There were 435 homes on the market in Guilford County during 2021’s fourth quarter and just 213 in Greensboro. That’s a drop in inventory of 33 percent and 44 percent, respectively.
The months supply of inventory in Greensboro was set to 0.6 months and in Guilford County is was 0.7 months, down 50 percent and 41 percent, respectively). That means if no new homes went on the market, they would all be gone within less than a month.
The numbers were similar for townhomes and condos. In Guilford County, it took just 12 days to sell a townhome or condo, a 33 percent drop when compared to the same time last year. The average sales price rose 16 percent, jumping from $174,344 to $203,362.
In Greensboro, it took just 11 days to sell a townhome or condo, which is the same number as the fourth quarter of 2021 and the price jumped up 21 percent, going from $163,025 to $197,484.
The months supply of inventory for townhomes and condos in Guilford County was 0.7 and in Greensboro it was just 0.4, drops of 12 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.