IRS Winston-Salem, Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM - The Internal Revenue Service announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Winston-Salem, NC, is now open at 251 N. Main Street, Suite 800, in Winston-Salem, 27101. The new TAC location is about 6 miles from its previous location. Metered parking and free public transportation are nearby.

All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Winston-Salem TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:

  • Online Account, you can securely access your individual account information

For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide.

