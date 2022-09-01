IRS Winston-Salem, Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM - The Internal Revenue Service announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Winston-Salem, NC, is now open at 251 N. Main Street, Suite 800, in Winston-Salem, 27101. The new TAC location is about 6 miles from its previous location. Metered parking and free public transportation are nearby.
All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Winston-Salem TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:
- Online Account, you can securely access your individual account information
- Where’s My Refund?, check your refund status and estimated delivery date
- Free File, use free tax software offered through IRS partners to allow you to file your taxes online
- Get Transcript, view a transcript online and print it
- Direct Pay, make tax payments or estimated tax payments directly debited from your checking or savings account
- Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments
- Online Payment Agreement, set up installment payments to pay taxes you owe
- Where’s My Amended Return?, track the status of your amended return
- Answers to tax law questions, get answers to many tax questions
- All IRS Forms and Publications, find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 800-829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.
For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide.
