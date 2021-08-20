GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 19, 2021) – after more than seven years, Michelle Kennedy is stepping down from her post as the Executive Director of the Interactive Resource Center (IRC), an innovative day center working to end homelessness. Kennedy will join the staff of the City of Greensboro as Director of Neighborhood Development.
“We are going to miss Michelle at the IRC and we are so lucky to have had her as our Executive Director”, says Jim King, chair of the IRC board. “Michelle has created a strong organization and community, with a good financial position and an amazing staff. She has positioned the IRC for a smooth transition, which is important as we continue our work with our community members. We know this is a fantastic opportunity for Michelle. She will be able to have a larger impact on homelessness and housing in Greensboro, which will also help the people we serve.”
Kennedy will continue in her post at the IRC through September 8, when Kristina Singleton, IRC Associate Director, will transition to the role of Executive Director.
“It has been such an honor to have led the IRC for the last seven years. While I am excited for my next adventure, the IRC will always remain close to my heart”, Michelle Kennedy says. “I’m proud of all that we have accomplished as an organization and as an IRC community. I’m especially pleased that the board has chosen Kristina to carry on with the legacy I leave behind. Her vision, commitment and experience are exactly what the IRC needs for the next phase of this work.”
The IRC offers fundamental services (showers, laundry, etc.) that create a solid foundation (mail services, computer lab and other services allowing people to create connections), and services that help create self-sufficiency (shelter referrals, case management, classes, support groups, and more). Beyond this extensive list of services, the IRC is a community platform for ideas and creative solutions for homelessness, providing space for our community partners to best serve their target populations, and offering a unique location for community members to interact with and develop relationships with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.