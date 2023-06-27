Introducing "Harvest Boards & Bowls": A New Salad and Charcuterie Haven in the Heart of Stock + Grain Food Hall, Dedicated to Promoting Good Food with Good Company!
June 26, 2023 – Stock + Grain Assembly is delighted to announce that "Harvest Boards & Bowls" will be opening as a salad and charcuterie restaurant in the Food Hall in Downtown High Point. Embracing the growing trend of health-conscious dining, Harvest Boards & Bowls will provide nourishing options for individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle.
With an emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients, Harvest Boards & Bowls offers a menu featuring carefully crafted salads and curated charcuterie boards. Among the variety of menu offerings, guests will have seasonal selections and food that appeal to all ages.
“Our mission at Harvest is to provide nourishing salad bowls and charcuterie boards made from thoughtfully sourced ingredients,” said Kim Juda, Owner. “We wanted to create a concept where people can enjoy wholesome food options.”
In addition to its dedication to whole foods and healthy cuisine, Harvest Boards & Bowls understands the importance of responsible sourcing and aims to incorporate sustainable practices into their operations wherever possible. The restaurant sources local ingredients, sustainable products, and supports the community. Guests of Harvest Boards & Bowls can enjoy dine-in options with ample seating available throughout the food hall, or order online for delivery or take-out. The restaurant will also offer catering services for private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions.
“Harvest Boards & Bowls is a concept designed specifically with the intent to complement our current food and beverage offerings in the food hall. Kim brings 20 years of executive leadership experience in the food industry coupled with a background in Nutrition and Food Service. Under her direction, Harvest Boards & Bowls will add value to the guest experience and culture of Stock + Grain.”, says Ericka Edwards, General Manager.
A new place for the community to gather in Downtown High Point
Great food is at the center of Stock + Grain with space for nine locally owned and operated restaurants and two bars. Currently, Stock + Grain houses Bevelry and Cahoots bars, Biscuits, Brisket and Beer, Damn Good Burgers and Dogs, Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen, Message Coffee, PiesOn Pizza Co., Pops Mini Doughnut Shop and Yumi Sushi. Only one stall remains available for lease in the food hall.
The 12,000 square foot family friendly food hall with seating for over 500 is perfectly suited to welcome the community. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are offered along with a variety of entertainment, including curated live music from local and regional bands.
Stock and Grain offers event space large enough for an entire office to hold a lunch meeting – and enough variety to make everyone happy. With something for everyone, it is the perfect location for events ranging from social gatherings to corporate team building activities. With an influx in event inquiries, the common comment from clients and guests is: “My event is going to be something our group will remember,” and the management team agrees. Stock and Grain offers event packages ranging from simple food and beverage packages to inclusive experiences.
About Stock + Grain Assembly: Stock + Grain Assembly is a food hall comprised of nine independently owned food concepts and two bars (a centrally located craft bar and a unique outdoor bar) on the first floor of The Bedrock building at 275 North Elm. With unparalleled access to foot traffic from Truist Point Stadium and the Festival Plaza, the 12,000-square-foot modern marketplace is central to the High Point community and an amenity to the revitalized downtown.
For events, Stock + Grain Assembly offers:
● Unparalleled food and beverage options for your guests
● D.cor, AV, and entertainment opportunities available
● Themed packages
● Unique vibrant location in the heart of downtown High Point
