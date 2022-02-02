INCOMING JUNIOR LEAGUE OF GREENSBORO LEADERS ANNOUNCED
Greensboro, NC – The Junior League of Greensboro announces their 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Executive Management Team.
Board members, representing diverse backgrounds, will guide the strategic plan of the Junior League of Greensboro as it continues to pursue the mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Executive Management Team will implement the annual plan of community partnerships, events, and leadership development of the Junior League.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
President - Leigh Anne Bullin
President Elect - Susanne Hall
Executive Vice President - Amy Mason
Treasurer - Nicole Scallon
Secretary - Michele Matthews
Nominating Chair - Sally Cartwright
Director - Brittany Blue
Director - Afi Johnson-Parris
Director - Jillian Davis Morgan
Director - Debbie West
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM
Executive Vice President - Amy Mason
Executive Vice President Elect - Becca Mead
Fund Development VP - Libby Schinnow
Community VP - Jenna Brubaker
Communications VP - Isabel Adams
Membership VP - Coretta Walker
Training VP - Stephanie Blair
Treasurer Elect - Cristy Love
Nominating Chair Elect - Kisha Carmichael-Motley
Personnel Chair - Kari Smith
Bargain Box Chair - Marisa Muñoz
Sustainer President- Daniela Helms
About the Junior League of Greensboro:
The Junior League of Greensboro develops women leaders to create lasting community impact and has contributed more than $3.5 million to the community over its 90+ year history. For more information about the Junior League of Greensboro, please visit our website at www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
