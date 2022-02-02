JLG Executive Management Team 2022-2023.jpg

JLG Executive Management Team 2022-2023

INCOMING JUNIOR LEAGUE OF GREENSBORO LEADERS ANNOUNCED

Greensboro, NC – The Junior League of Greensboro announces their 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Executive Management Team. 

Board members, representing diverse backgrounds, will guide the strategic plan of the Junior League of Greensboro as it continues to pursue the mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Executive Management Team will implement the annual plan of community partnerships, events, and leadership development of the Junior League.

JLG Board of Directors 2022-2023

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

President - Leigh Anne Bullin

President Elect - Susanne Hall

Executive Vice President - Amy Mason

Treasurer - Nicole Scallon

Secretary - Michele Matthews

Nominating Chair - Sally Cartwright

Director - Brittany Blue

Director - Afi Johnson-Parris

Director - Jillian Davis Morgan

Director - Debbie West             

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

Executive Vice President - Amy Mason

Executive Vice President Elect - Becca Mead

Fund Development VP - Libby Schinnow

Community VP - Jenna Brubaker

Communications VP - Isabel Adams

Membership VP - Coretta Walker

Training VP - Stephanie Blair

Treasurer Elect - Cristy Love

Nominating Chair Elect - Kisha Carmichael-Motley

Personnel Chair - Kari Smith

Bargain Box Chair - Marisa Muñoz

Sustainer President- Daniela Helms

About the Junior League of Greensboro:

The Junior League of Greensboro develops women leaders to create lasting community impact and has contributed more than $3.5 million to the community over its 90+ year history. For more information about the Junior League of Greensboro, please visit our website at www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.

